C&C Group appoints Harriet Kininmonth as wine trading director

By Lisa Riley

C&C Group has appointed Harriet Kininmonth to the newly created position of wine trading director.

Kininmonth, who joins from Enotria & Coe, will in her new role be responsible for sourcing all wines for Matthew Clark, Tennent’s Wholesale, Bibendum and Bibendum off-trade, and for driving the commercial wine strategy across the GB on and off-trade.

Having joined Enotria & Coe’s buying department in 2008, Kininmonth was appointed as director of wine buying for the company in 2018.

Although Kininmonth's role with the C&C Group is a newly created position, she essentially takes over from Andrew Shaw in his capacity as buying director for Bibendum – however this new role now covers Tennent’s Whoelsale, Matthew Clark and Bibendum.

“I am delighted to welcome Harriet to the C&C Group,” said Clara Shand, commercial director C&C Group.

“An accomplished commercial leader with a wealth of experience, passion and understanding of wine, with incredible enthusiasm and energy for bringing the best wines from around the world to our customers served by the Bibendum, Matthew Clark and Tennent’s Wholesale brands. Harriet’s appointment is an exciting one for our team, our producers and suppliers, and for our customers,” she said.

Kininmonth added: “I’m thrilled to be working with C&C’s wine portfolio and very much look forward to working with the team to deliver an unrivalled proposition for our customers across each of our brands.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the C&C Group and to take our wine portfolio to the next level is an incredible challenge which I am most definitely up for! Along with an incredibly talented team, I will be working tirelessly to ensure we inspire our customers while growing the wine category. I’m looking forward to having some fun along the way too.”

In May this year, Shaw officially started his new role as head of beers, wines and spirits for M&S, a move first announced in November last year.





