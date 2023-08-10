Mangrove expands spirits team following French buyout

By James Bayley

Mangrove Global, the independent spirits distributor, has expanded its marketing team and collective expertise by appointing four new spirits specialists. The expansion of ‘team purple’ comes soon after Mangrove was bought by French conglomerate, Groupe Bernard Hayot (GBH), bringing it into the fold of the SPIRIBAM portfolio.

The new additions to the team bring extensive experience from across the food and drink industry, in both UK and international markets. The team is led by Joel Defries, who joined in early 2020 from boutique vodka distillery Our/London.

Nick Gillett, MD of Mangrove Global said of the new appointments: “I think most of the spirits brands who work with us would say that team purple are a great bunch of good humans. We know our stuff, we work collaboratively with brands, and we don’t settle for run-of-the-mill marketing. Each of these new appointments fit these criteria perfectly.

Read more: Henry Jeffreys on premium spirits

“To be able to welcome not one but four new experts to the team is testament to everything we’re doing here at Mangrove. As a group we’re curious, we don’t shy away from a bit of disruption, and we love new energy. I can guarantee you there will be plenty of that.”

In February 2023, London-based Mangrove was bought by the spirits branch of GBH, a French group based in Martinique.

Following the agreement, Stéphane Hayot, MD of GBH, said the new acquisition confirms the company’s desire to develop “a powerful international distribution network for our spirits brands and those of our partners,” particularly in the UK. This latest recruitment drive within the newly-formed company’s spirits department is further evidence of that.

The new additions:

Alberto Spolverato, brand manager, Molinari, Giffard, Pampelle, and Don Q

Stefanie Vigilante, brand manager, Mark Anthony brands, Bearface, Glendalough, Portobello Road Distillery, Louis Royer, True Believers and Casa Lumbre

Kristal Roach, brand manager, Mangrove’s whiskey portfolio

Ashera Goonewardene, brand ambassador/manager, SPIRIBAM







