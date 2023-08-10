Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mangrove expands spirits team following French buyout

By James Bayley
Published:  10 August, 2023

Mangrove Global, the independent spirits distributor, has expanded its marketing team and collective expertise by appointing four new spirits specialists. The expansion of ‘team purple’ comes soon after Mangrove was bought by French conglomerate, Groupe Bernard Hayot (GBH), bringing it into the fold of the SPIRIBAM portfolio.

The new additions to the team bring extensive experience from across the food and drink industry, in both UK and international markets. The team is led by Joel Defries, who joined in early 2020 from boutique vodka distillery Our/London.

Nick Gillett, MD of Mangrove Global said of the new appointments: “I think most of the spirits brands who work with us would say that team purple are a great bunch of good humans. We know our stuff, we work collaboratively with brands, and we don’t settle for run-of-the-mill marketing. Each of these new appointments fit these criteria perfectly.

“To be able to welcome not one but four new experts to the team is testament to everything we’re doing here at Mangrove. As a group we’re curious, we don’t shy away from a bit of disruption, and we love new energy. I can guarantee you there will be plenty of that.”

In February 2023, London-based Mangrove was bought by the spirits branch of GBH, a French group based in Martinique. 

Following the agreement, Stéphane Hayot, MD of GBH, said the new acquisition confirms the company’s desire to develop “a powerful international distribution network for our spirits brands and those of our partners,” particularly in the UK. This latest recruitment drive within the newly-formed company’s spirits department is further evidence of that.

The new additions:

Alberto Spolverato, brand manager, Molinari, Giffard, Pampelle, and Don Q

Stefanie Vigilante, brand manager, Mark Anthony brands, Bearface, Glendalough, Portobello Road Distillery, Louis Royer, True Believers and Casa Lumbre

Kristal Roach, brand manager, Mangrove’s whiskey portfolio

Ashera Goonewardene, brand ambassador/manager, SPIRIBAM



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Tim Atkin MW: When tastings let down a w...

Amber Beverage UK merges with Indie Brands

Royal Tokaji eyeing ‘potential for growt...

Over the line on duty

Looking Back, Forging Ahead Q&A: Owen Mo...

Kate Goodman named Australian Winemaker...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95