Mangrove partners with Booker Marketplace to service smaller retailers

By James Bayley

Premium spirits distributor Mangrove Global has announced a new partnership with Booker Marketplace, a digital platform that provides a direct-to-store delivery service.

According to Mangrove, the business is the first in spirits distribution to use Booker Marketplace, which will make Mangrove’s portfolio available for next-day delivery for both on and off-trade customers.

Having launched in September last year, Booker Marketplace provides a direct-to-store delivery service for a range of drinks products, servicing retailers and caterers of all sizes. With a minimum spend of £50, the new partnership will enable several new on and off-trade retailers, which otherwise wouldn’t commit to the minimum spend outlined by larger wholesalers, to access Mangorve’s premium portfolio.

The company’s range consists of popular premium spirits brands, including World Whiskies, Portobello Road Gin Distillery’s products, and now Spiribam’s fine selection of Caribbean rums.

Mangrove Global has also partnered with The Great British Beer Company to ensure that its products too are available for next-day delivery.

Nick Gillett, MD of Mangrove Global, said: “We’re about disruption here at Mangrove, from the companies we represent to the way we do business – we’re always searching for better ways of doing things. Our partnership with Booker Marketplace is a fine example of how distributors can embrace technology to reach new customers and provide an even better service to the on and off-trade.”

Customers of Booker Marketplace can now shop a range of Mangrove products on the platform, with the full portfolio becoming available over the coming months.







