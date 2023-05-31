Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mangrove partners with Booker Marketplace to service smaller retailers

By James Bayley
Published:  31 May, 2023

Premium spirits distributor Mangrove Global has announced a new partnership with Booker Marketplace, a digital platform that provides a direct-to-store delivery service.

According to Mangrove, the business is the first in spirits distribution to use Booker Marketplace, which will make Mangrove’s portfolio available for next-day delivery for both on and off-trade customers.

Having launched in September last year, Booker Marketplace provides a direct-to-store delivery service for a range of drinks products, servicing retailers and caterers of all sizes. With a minimum spend of £50, the new partnership will enable several new on and off-trade retailers, which otherwise wouldn’t commit to the minimum spend outlined by larger wholesalers, to access Mangorve’s premium portfolio. 

The company’s range consists of popular premium spirits brands, including World Whiskies, Portobello Road Gin Distillery’s products, and now Spiribam’s fine selection of Caribbean rums. 

Mangrove Global has also partnered with The Great British Beer Company to ensure that its products too are available for next-day delivery.

Nick Gillett, MD of Mangrove Global, said: “We’re about disruption here at Mangrove, from the companies we represent to the way we do business – we’re always searching for better ways of doing things. Our partnership with Booker Marketplace is a fine example of how distributors can embrace technology to reach new customers and provide an even better service to the on and off-trade.”

Customers of Booker Marketplace can now shop a range of Mangrove products on the platform, with the full portfolio becoming available over the coming months.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Exclusive: Hallgarten to hold duty rise...

Friday read: Snoop Dogg Q&A

Record Champagne shipments buoyed by qua...

30 Under 30: Winners revealed

Majestic relaunches price lock subscript...

Majestic reveals wishlist for 76 new sto...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Chiaretto eyes Provence's crown

Talking Torbato: Sardinia's rising star

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Condor Wines: Key Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2023. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95