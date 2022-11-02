Subscriber login Close [x]
East London Liquor Co joins Mangrove Global portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  02 November, 2022

Mangrove Global, the premium UK spirits distributor, has announced the addition of East London Liquor Company to its portfolio.

East London has seen a lot of change in the last decade and has welcomed many discerning drinkers, with a penchant for quality, no-nonsense products. 

One of East London Liquor’s original products is its whisky. Distilled from grain to glass in its East London distillery, the London Rye, and Single Malt Whisky are part of a bold category of ‘New World Whiskies’. 

Nick Gillett, MD of Mangrove Global said, “East London Liquor company has achieved great success with its no-nonsense approach to producing great liquids with real personality and identity. Fiercely independent and with an innate understanding of the discerning on-trade it is no surprise to see the success they have already achieved.

“I am delighted to work with Alex and the team and drive their products further and wider and across all distribution channels.  I believe the brand has huge potential and with their clear identity and competitive positioning, focus on sustainable practices and great people their alignment with Mangrove is a natural fit.”

Founded in 2014 by East London bartender, Alex Wolpert, East London Liquor Company’s range is currently available across London, the UK, and in 15 countries across the globe. The partnership with Mangrove Global will help further increase its reach in both on and off-trade in the UK.

Alex Wolpert, founder of East London Liquor Company added: “It’s an incredibly exciting opportunity and feels like a natural next step to evolve the brand and build our footprint regionally and nationally. 

“We’re looking forward to working with such a respected and knowledgeable team to take East London to the next level. Our mix of affordably priced vodka, rum and gin, with the backbone of our English whisky slots seamlessly into their world-class portfolio of spirits.”



 

Broadland Drinks unveils wine range cham...

