Mangrove forecasts rich flavours and classic cocktails this winter

By James Bayley

As the cooler months approach, premium spirits distributor Mangrove has identified several key trends likely to dominate the drinks scene across the UK this winter.

According to Mangrove, richer, darker flavours are predicted to be popular, with coffee and chocolate set to feature prominently. Drinks like Aluna Coconut’s Coffee Liqueur, FAIR’s Café Liqueur and Giffard’s Chocolate Syrup are likely to be sought after, adding depth and sweetness to cocktails and other mixed drinks.

Spices are also expected to play a significant role this season, particularly in the form of spiced rum and Mezcal. Spiced rum, appreciated for its warming qualities, is anticipated to be a staple in both cocktails and as a standalone drink, with options like Chairman’s Reserve Spiced Rum and Bounty Spiced Rum likely to be popular.

Meanwhile, Mezcal, known for its smoky flavour, is expected to gain further traction, appealing to those who favour complex and rich spirits, according to the distributor.

In addition to these trends, classic cocktails and simpler drinks are set to make a strong comeback. Focusing on expertly crafted drinks with just a few ingredients, bartenders are expected to prioritise quality spirits in straightforward yet flavourful serves.

Drinks like espresso martinis, margaritas with a rich twist and spirit-soda mixes are poised to be in demand, offering both familiarity and comfort as the colder weather sets in.

Founded in 2006 by John Coe and Nick Gillett, Mangrove has grown into a leading spirits distributor with a hand-picked portfolio of dynamic, innovative brands.

Following its acquisition by GBH in early 2023, Mangrove has incorporated SPIRIBAM rums into its offerings. Under the leadership of Nick Gillett, the company has seen significant growth, with turnover doubling from £10.5m in 2015 to over £21m in 2022.







