Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Co-op unveils UK’s first fairtrade own-brand rum

By James Bayley
Published:  12 August, 2024

Co-op is marking 30 years of supporting Fairtrade with the launch of a limited-edition own-brand rum. The new product, a first for the UK, is available in stores from today (12 August).

The Co-op Irresistible Limited-Edition Fairtrade Golden Rum (70cl, £24) is a blend from the Caribbean coasts of the Dominican Republic, Barbados and Venezuela. Aged in bourbon barrels, it is said to offer notes of vanilla and banana, with caramel and tropical fruit flavours.

Jonny Grey, Co-op’s spirits buyer, expressed enthusiasm for the new addition, noting that supporting Fairtrade resonates with the retailer’s members. 

“As the world’s largest retailer of Fairtrade wine, we’re always looking for ways to extend our offer across our BWS aisle and are thrilled to be adding this exciting new own-brand rum, which will exclusively be in stores to mark Fairtrade Fortnight and its milestone in September,” said Grey.

As per Co-op’s ongoing commitment to Fairtrade, the rum has been sourced under Fairtrade terms, benefiting sugar cane farmers and their communities.

Anna Mann, associate director for responsible business at the Fairtrade Foundation, added: “Let’s toast the Co-op for introducing an exciting new rum made from Fairtrade-certified cane sugar. Fairtrade empowers smallholder sugar cane farmers around the world to address key social, economic and environmental challenges. It provides additional income for these family farmers to invest in community projects such as clinics, classrooms and clean water, or in environmental stewardship.

“It can also be invested in technical services and agricultural programmes to increase yields and quality and improve efficiency and competitiveness – meaning farmer organisations can offer reliable and sustainable supplies of sugar,” Mann concluded.

The rum will be available in stores until October 2024, alongside a new limited-edition Fairtrade Sparkling Fizz from Argentina’s La Rioja Province, also launched to celebrate the Fairtrade anniversary.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Adrian Bridge calls for market reforms i...

New hybrid wine launches at Tesco

Michael Saunders: ‘Looking Back, Forging...

Enotria&Coe bolsters Rioja portfolio wit...

Flint Wines partners with Hatch Mansfiel...

Grupo La Rioja Alta S.A. expands distrib...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95