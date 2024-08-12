Co-op unveils UK’s first fairtrade own-brand rum

By James Bayley

Co-op is marking 30 years of supporting Fairtrade with the launch of a limited-edition own-brand rum. The new product, a first for the UK, is available in stores from today (12 August).

The Co-op Irresistible Limited-Edition Fairtrade Golden Rum (70cl, £24) is a blend from the Caribbean coasts of the Dominican Republic, Barbados and Venezuela. Aged in bourbon barrels, it is said to offer notes of vanilla and banana, with caramel and tropical fruit flavours.

Jonny Grey, Co-op’s spirits buyer, expressed enthusiasm for the new addition, noting that supporting Fairtrade resonates with the retailer’s members.

Read more: Bibendum secures 16 new wine listings at Tesco



“As the world’s largest retailer of Fairtrade wine, we’re always looking for ways to extend our offer across our BWS aisle and are thrilled to be adding this exciting new own-brand rum, which will exclusively be in stores to mark Fairtrade Fortnight and its milestone in September,” said Grey.

As per Co-op’s ongoing commitment to Fairtrade, the rum has been sourced under Fairtrade terms, benefiting sugar cane farmers and their communities.

Anna Mann, associate director for responsible business at the Fairtrade Foundation, added: “Let’s toast the Co-op for introducing an exciting new rum made from Fairtrade-certified cane sugar. Fairtrade empowers smallholder sugar cane farmers around the world to address key social, economic and environmental challenges. It provides additional income for these family farmers to invest in community projects such as clinics, classrooms and clean water, or in environmental stewardship.

“It can also be invested in technical services and agricultural programmes to increase yields and quality and improve efficiency and competitiveness – meaning farmer organisations can offer reliable and sustainable supplies of sugar,” Mann concluded.

The rum will be available in stores until October 2024, alongside a new limited-edition Fairtrade Sparkling Fizz from Argentina’s La Rioja Province, also launched to celebrate the Fairtrade anniversary.







