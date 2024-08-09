Bibendum secures 16 new wine listings at Tesco

By James Bayley

Bibendum Off Trade continues to play a significant role in the off-trade sector, building on its established presence in the supermarket wine market with 16 new wine listings at Tesco.

The new additions focus on English wines, premium Prosecco and South American varieties. These wines, now available in stores, are largely new to the UK market, including a Tesco Finest Cote de Gascogne Rosé, which marks its debut in the UK grocery sector. This launch also sees the first Tesco listings for MDCV UK, Orion and Bottega.

The additions reflect Tesco’s commitment to expanding its range of premium wines, with listings for MDCV UK (Kingscote) and Balfour helping to make English wines more accessible. As an early supporter of South American wines, Tesco has also introduced varietals unique to region, such as a Semillon from El Enemigo and a Roussanne Marsanne from Luis Felipe Edwards.

Bottega’s two listings are exclusive to Tesco and represent a first for UK supermarkets, aligning with Tesco's aim to enhance its premium sparkling wine category.

Hannah Webster, commercial director at Bibendum Off Trade, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, highlighting the strong partnership with Tesco and the opportunity to bring innovative, high-quality wines to market.

“We were delighted to partner with Tesco on this project, building on our already strong partnership,” Webster said.

“Working closely with our producers to identify quality, trends and innovation globally meant we could support Tesco with their wine strategy, identifying the best wines to bring to market that would excite shoppers. We are lucky to represent some incredible producers from around the world, and we can’t wait to see their products in store.”

Andrew Pattison, Tesco’s category buying manager for wine, noted that the new additions offer exciting and affordable options for wine enthusiasts, further enhancing Tesco’s wine selection.

“We are excited to welcome a number of new wines from Bibendum to our existing range, the majority of which are new to the market and will provide exciting and affordable options for our wine lovers. We constantly strive to give our customers the best offering we can and the extension of this partnership will add quality wines to their shopping basket,” Pattison said.

Bibendum Off Trade, which also works with other major UK supermarkets including Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and M&S, was founded in 1982.







