New hybrid wine launches at Tesco

By James Bayley

Tesco is set to launch a PIWI wine this month: Tesco Finest Floreal. This hybrid wine, available in the UK for the first time, has been developed to tackle the growing challenges of climate change.

Floreal, a PIWI grape, crosses American and Asian wild grapevines with European varieties, making it highly resistant to Oidium, Mildew and partially resistant to Black Rot. This results in an 80-90% reduction in vine treatments, significantly lowering tractor usage, CO2 emissions and soil compacting.

The Floreal grape is a hybrid of Villaris and a descendant of Muscadinia rotundifolia, grown in the Languedoc and Loire Valley in France. It is expressive and aromatic, with verdant freshness, ripe citrus notes and exotic fruit flavours, finishing with a long, round taste. The berry has lower acidity than Chenin Blanc while offering a balance with sugars similar to an unoaked Chardonnay.

Read more: Henkell Freixenet Crémant sales surge beyond global average



Tesco has collaborated with winemakers in France to blend the wine. Having secured the entire crop, Finest Floreal is now exclusively available in Tesco stores across the UK.

Charlotte Lemoine, Tesco product developer for French wines, expressed her enthusiasm: “We know how important sustainability is for many of our customers, so we’re incredibly proud to be launching Finest Floreal.

“For Tesco to now be offering a trail-blazing new wine variety demonstrates our ongoing ambitions to provide our shoppers with the best wine range possible, with quality-led innovations at great value prices.”







