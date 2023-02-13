Subscriber login Close [x]
New era for Mangrove following French buyout

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  13 February, 2023

Mangrove Global has been bought by the spirits branch of GBH, a French group based in Martinique, in a move which is set to usher in a new phase for the company. 

London-based Mangrove has established itself as a leading independent distributor of premium spirits since being founded in 2006 by John Coe and current MD Nick Gillett.

Under the terms of the buyout, Gillett will remain in his role as MD. Coe meanwhile, will leave to pursue other interests outside the drinks industry. He previously ran the family business at Coe Vintners, which later became part of Enotria & Coe.

Mangrove will now form part of Spiribam, the spirits division of GBH – the family-owned and diversified group founded in 1960 by Bernard Hayot.

Today, Gillett made reference to the two companies’ “similar entrepreneurial values” as they set out on the new joint venture.  

“Joining GBH and having access to Spiribam’s brands, resources and talents is an extraordinary opportunity. Under the impetus of a new shareholder, Mangrove will be able to accelerate its development in the UK by relying on a team of passionate employees and a portfolio of leading partner brands (gin, tequila, whiskeys, vodka, liqueurs, etc).

“It is a real privilege to take part in this new chapter in the history of the company that I created from scratch with John Coe. I am personally convinced that Mangrove’s best years lie ahead,” he said.

Hayot, who is currently MD of GBH, said that the new acquisition confirms the company’s desire to develop “a powerful international distribution network for our spirits brands and those of our partners”, particularly in the UK. 

This “strategic market…has always been a priority for our brands”, he said, adding that the opening of Spiribam UK in 2021 "validated the potential of this market and convinced us to accelerate our establishment by acquiring Mangrove Global, whose solid market expertise and very good success in terms of brand building are undisputed”.



