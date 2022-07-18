Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Government extends off-sales licence after backlash

By James Bayley
Published:  18 July, 2022

The government has announced that it will extend the alcohol off-sales easement, introduced during the pandemic, to September 2023, following a campaign led by UKHospitality and other sector bodies.

According to the leading trade body, the move will help hundreds of hospitality businesses struggling to survive after lobbying for the Home Office to continue to allow premises with on-sales only – under the Licensing Act – also to provide off-sales.

The easement was introduced during the pandemic; businesses could sell alcohol as part of takeaway, delivery orders and other outdoor areas where relevant.

UKHospitality CEO Kate Nicholls said: “This decision to extend the off-sales easement is the right one and hugely significant. If this had lapsed, it would have caused further problems for many hundreds of hospitality businesses already struggling to survive.

“But persistent lobbying by UKHospitality and others has convinced the government that deregulation measures such as this can help businesses at a critical time in their efforts to stay afloat.

“This will benefit those hospitality businesses that have successfully evolved operating models to incorporate takeaway and outdoor sales and allow them to continue to do so.”

UKHospitality will now work with the government on a long-term solution beyond September 2023, which will dovetail with the forthcoming permanent pavement licence regime. 

It will also examine broader, ongoing deregulation work to aid the hospitality sector’s recovery.

 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Friday read: Why bulk is the hot ticket...

Harpers' new Top 25 Sommeliers in the UK...

Zweigelt waltzes into town as red counte...

Majestic re-enter En Primeur market with...

Justerini & Brooks in South African Expa...

Looking ahead: Doug Wregg, Les Caves de...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wet stones and other WSET befuddlements

The Comfort of Another Round

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: National Account Manager (Off trade)

...

Australian Vintage Ltd: Category Insights Manager UK, Europe and North America

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95