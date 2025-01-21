Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mentzendorff adds Napa Valley icon to portfolio

By Hamish Graham
Published:  21 January, 2025

The importer has added Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery to its portfolio. The California producer, whose history dates back to 1882, will be a new offering on the Mentzendorff roster from January 2025.

The addition sees Mentzendorff expand its US portfolio, with the importer having added Oregon-based Ponzi Vineyards in 2024, after the latter’s acquisition by Bollinger Family Groupe in 2021.

Mentzendorff MD, Justin Liddle, is delighted with the new offering from the Golden State.

“We are incredibly lucky to already work with so many exceptional producers, and to be able to welcome such a legendary  producer as Spottswoode with first-growth quality wines is a true honour. Their commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence and being a true pioneer for sustainability and the health of the natural environment really does set them apart,” he said.

These sustainability credentials include recently earning B Corp status, making it the first Napa Valley winery to gain the accolade. After changing hands several times since its founding, the estate has been run by the Novak family since 1972. Over this period the estate has produced over forty vintages including their well-known Cabernet Sauvignon.

Beth Novak, Spottswoode’s president and CEO, expects their relationship with the UK importer to be a fruitful collaboration. “Their culture mirrors ours, and their commitment to sharing wines of only the highest quality with their consumers is a testament to their belief in wines that authentically represent time and place. The UK is so important to Spottswoode – our Estate Cabernet has been available there since 1987. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Mentzendorff, now and into the distant future,” she said.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

50 Best Indies 2025: The full list

Proof Drinks announces the passing of co...

Hallgarten secures full Bruce Jack Wines...

SWA highlights daily loss for HMRC of £5...

Liberty expands Spanish portfolio offerings

Insights: Beyond the duty easement

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Friday read: Sizing up Romagna’s Sangiovese

Armenia: A rising Caucasus star?

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95