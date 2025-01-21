Mentzendorff adds Napa Valley icon to portfolio

By Hamish Graham

The importer has added Spottswoode Estate Vineyard & Winery to its portfolio. The California producer, whose history dates back to 1882, will be a new offering on the Mentzendorff roster from January 2025.

The addition sees Mentzendorff expand its US portfolio, with the importer having added Oregon-based Ponzi Vineyards in 2024, after the latter’s acquisition by Bollinger Family Groupe in 2021.

Read more: Yearly Champagne shipments fall once again

Mentzendorff MD, Justin Liddle, is delighted with the new offering from the Golden State.

“We are incredibly lucky to already work with so many exceptional producers, and to be able to welcome such a legendary producer as Spottswoode with first-growth quality wines is a true honour. Their commitment to achieving the highest standards of excellence and being a true pioneer for sustainability and the health of the natural environment really does set them apart,” he said.

These sustainability credentials include recently earning B Corp status, making it the first Napa Valley winery to gain the accolade. After changing hands several times since its founding, the estate has been run by the Novak family since 1972. Over this period the estate has produced over forty vintages including their well-known Cabernet Sauvignon.

Beth Novak, Spottswoode’s president and CEO, expects their relationship with the UK importer to be a fruitful collaboration. “Their culture mirrors ours, and their commitment to sharing wines of only the highest quality with their consumers is a testament to their belief in wines that authentically represent time and place. The UK is so important to Spottswoode – our Estate Cabernet has been available there since 1987. We are thrilled to be working with the team at Mentzendorff, now and into the distant future,” she said.











