Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Petition urges Government to help 9,000 pubs at risk of closure

By Hamish Graham
Published:  04 June, 2025

Campaign group #Save Britain’s Pubs has launched a petition urging the government to introduce emergency measures to help curb the decline of the nation’s public houses.

Among suggested measures from the group is a cut of VAT to 10%, as well as a review of business rates, alterations to planning rules to stop pub premises being sold off or converted, and a ‘national survey’ on the social value of pubs.

The parliamentary petition, which requires 100,000 signatures to generate a debate by MPs, has already seen over 4,000 supporters add their names.

The group is made of up a suite of publicans and breweries and is led by Dale Harvey (pictured, right), a former pub landlord and campaigner.

Harvey laid out the stark challenges facing the sector.

He commented: “It’s been a tough few years for British pubs, but in the last 12 months, we’ve seen that the Government has made the situation even worse, with the imposition of higher taxes and financial burdens on the trade.

“Even thriving pubs are now at risk, having to find tens of thousands pounds more just to cover increased costs such as National Insurance, minimum wage and business rates. This money can’t just be magicked out of thin air. Most pubs are already maxed out in terms of customers, service and profit margins. We’re at the point where the industry is under existential risk, unless something drastic is done.

“I travel the country and see hundreds of amazing pubs, serving customers incredible food and drink, and proving a massive benefit to their communities. The fact that behind the scenes, publicans are staring at balance sheets that won’t add up, no matter how successful they are, or how hard they work, is deeply troubling.”

As part of his campaigning, Harvey is currently attempting to visit every pub in the UK, having patroned 5,000 already.

To sign the petition, you can visit the following link.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

One third of UK hospitality businesses o...

IWSR expects global drinks trade to grow...

19 Crimes adds Tempranillo to range

Hallgarten expands Champagne portfolio

WSTA announces 2025 Industry Summit line-up

London Wine Fair showcases emerging regi...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

North South Wines : Sustainability Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95