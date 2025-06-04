Petition urges Government to help 9,000 pubs at risk of closure

By Hamish Graham

Campaign group #Save Britain’s Pubs has launched a petition urging the government to introduce emergency measures to help curb the decline of the nation’s public houses.

Among suggested measures from the group is a cut of VAT to 10%, as well as a review of business rates, alterations to planning rules to stop pub premises being sold off or converted, and a ‘national survey’ on the social value of pubs.

The parliamentary petition, which requires 100,000 signatures to generate a debate by MPs, has already seen over 4,000 supporters add their names.

The group is made of up a suite of publicans and breweries and is led by Dale Harvey (pictured, right), a former pub landlord and campaigner.

Harvey laid out the stark challenges facing the sector.

He commented: “It’s been a tough few years for British pubs, but in the last 12 months, we’ve seen that the Government has made the situation even worse, with the imposition of higher taxes and financial burdens on the trade.

“Even thriving pubs are now at risk, having to find tens of thousands pounds more just to cover increased costs such as National Insurance, minimum wage and business rates. This money can’t just be magicked out of thin air. Most pubs are already maxed out in terms of customers, service and profit margins. We’re at the point where the industry is under existential risk, unless something drastic is done.

“I travel the country and see hundreds of amazing pubs, serving customers incredible food and drink, and proving a massive benefit to their communities. The fact that behind the scenes, publicans are staring at balance sheets that won’t add up, no matter how successful they are, or how hard they work, is deeply troubling.”

As part of his campaigning, Harvey is currently attempting to visit every pub in the UK, having patroned 5,000 already.

To sign the petition, you can visit the following link.









