Hallgarten welcomes two new agencies into the fold

By James Lawrence

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has got off to a racing start in 2025, adding Franciacorta producer Bellavista (pictured) to its Italian portfolio, while also welcoming Quinta da Romaneira to the Hallgarten family.

Available exclusively to its customers in the hospitality and retail sectors, the entire range of sparkling Franciacorta, dry whites, Douro reds and Port wines will be distributed in the UK, cementing Hallgarten's reputation as one of the trade's foremost specialist wine importers.

Both wineries have an established pedigree in their respective regions – Bellavista was founded by Vittorio Moretti in 1977 at the heart of the Franciacorta zone.

According to Hallgarten: “This family-run winery was one of the first to produce classic method wine in Franciacorta. Moretti's grandfather farmed in Franciacorta, and Moretti returned to the area after making his fortune in construction. In 1981, Moretti partnered with young winemaker Mattia Vezzola, which transformed Bellavista into a leading producer of sparkling wine.”

Meanwhile, Quinta da Romaneira was acquired by AXA Millésimes in 2004. Benefiting from considerable investment, the estate has risen to the premier ranks of Douro Valley producers, renowned for its range of “high-quality Ports and Douro red and white wines, all terroir-driven expressions of the unique personality of this great vineyard”.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten Wines, commented: “The wines of Bellavista represent the epitome of Italian style – stunningly presented and beautifully elegant. We are delighted to have them as part of our expanding offering as we develop our premium Italian range, with the likes of Vietti and Banfi, and look to build the most enviable portfolio in the wine industry. Bellavista is one of the pioneers of Franciacorta; a producer that is known worldwide for its quality and commitment to excellence.”

Christian Seely, MD, Quinta da Romaneira, added: “I am delighted to begin working with Hallgarten & Novum Wines on the distribution of the wines of Quinta da Romaneira in the UK.

“After acquiring Romaneira in 2004, we have devoted twenty years to the regeneration of this historic Douro property and today produce a range of high-quality Ports and Douro red and white wines, all terroir-driven expressions of the unique personality of this great vineyard. I am very much looking forward to working together with the team at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, and the team at Glass Half Full, to expand and build our presence in the UK market.”

Hallgarten's two-day trade tasting, due to take place on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January at Old Billingsgate, London, will feature the entire Bellavista and Romaneira range.







