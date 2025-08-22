Hove wine shop wins 31 Days of German Wine

By Jaq Bayles

Fourth & Church restaurant and wine shop in Hove, East Sussex, has won the inaugural 31 Days of German Wine, an expanded version of the 31 Days of German Riesling campaign which ran for over a decade.

The venue was one of 130 merchants, restaurants, bars, importers and distributors which put on masterclasses, in-store promotions, German wine–themed dinners and engaging social media campaigns in a bid to win the accolade.

Fourth & Church listed 12 new German wines and showcased 16 German producers, with all by-the-glass wines being German for the month of July, and customers able to enjoy an exclusive Chef's Selection five course menu paired with German wines.

On one evening Württemberg winemaker Rainer Schnaitmann offered customers expert insight into German winemaking, while specialist importers Awin Barratt Siegel and OW Loeb hosted dedicated staff training. Fourth & Church also ran a social campaign to support 31 Days of German Wine.

Amps Wine Merchants was awarded the runner-up title, while Le Vignoble was second runner-up for its outstanding contributions to this year’s 31 Days of German Wine.

Nicky Forrest, MD of Wines of Germany UK, said: “Congratulations to our winner and two runners up, as well as all our other participants who made July such a triumph. Sales of German wine rose an outstanding 324% from June to July 2025, fuelled by inspired campaigns, tastings and events.

“It has been fantastic to see the full breadth of German wines celebrated this year, and the results show just how powerfully the category resonated with both the trade and consumers. We now want to encourage retailers to keep this momentum going for the rest of the year.”









