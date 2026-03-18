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Wine GB announces new head of communications and marketing role

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  18 March, 2026

Kirsty Rushby has been appointed in the newly created role of head of communications and marketing for trade body Wine GB.

The organisation said that hiring Rushby reflects “the rapid growth of the UK wine industry” and its commitment to coordinating and strengthening communications across the trade.

In this role, she will lead the communications strategy for Wine GB, which will focus on elevating the profile of the sector, its producers and the narrative around its quality, growth and innovation.

Rushby will sit on the leadership team for Wine GB.

Commenting on her new role, she said: “The story of English and Welsh wine is one of passion, craft and rapid evolution, so I’m delighted to be joining at such an exciting time.

“WineGB plays such a vital role in supporting producers and representing the sector and I’m looking forward to helping bring that story to life in new and engaging ways.”

Rushby joins the trade association after 11 years working at Co-op, holding senior marketing, PR and communications roles in its food and wholesale business.

Nicola Bates, CEO of WineGB, said: “This appointment marks an important step in WineGB’s evolution, as our industry continues to grow in scale, reputation and economic significance.

“Kirsty brings a wealth of experience in strategic communications and brand storytelling and has an enviable track record in food and drink communications from Co-op, to bring to bear for members.

“Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build the profile and reputation of our industry – I have high hopes so watch this space.”

Wine GB is the trade association for UK wine, with 500 grower and producer members representing around 70% of UK hectarage. It represents the industry to the government, the media and trade, with the goal of telling ‘the story of UK wine’.





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