Making the break: How to best grow sake category

Sake has spent the past decade or so winning over sommeliers, Michelin-starred kitchens and a devoted niche of Western drinkers. What it has not yet done is become an everyday choice in the wider restaurant trade: the sort of drink ordered in a wine bar or paired with a tasting menu as naturally as a Chablis or a Barbera.
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