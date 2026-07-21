Gérard Basset Foundation unveils 2026 Victims of Conflict Scholarships

By Hamish Graham

The Gérard Basset Foundation has unveiled the awardees for its 2026 Artémis Domaines Golden Vines Victims of Conflict Scholarships. Two Ukrainian wine professionals are the recipients – sommelier Eleonora Kolieichik (pictured, left) and wine data specialist Anastasiia Igorevna Fedchenko (pictured, right).

Kolieichik who is from eastern Ukraine and now based in Paris, works as a sommelier and commercial assistant at Archives. Now living in Spain’s Tarragona, though originally from Odesa, Fedchenko works at AVU Luxury Wine as a data specialist. Both had to flee Ukraine following the outbreak of war.

The pair have been awarded a fully-funded, six-month internship at one of scholarship sponsor Artémis Domaines’ estates including the likes of Bordeaux’s Château Latour; Burgundy’s Clos de Tart; and Napa’s Eisele Vineyard.

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The Foundation detailed that “placements will be tailored to each scholar’s experience, skills and long-term career aspirations across viticulture, winemaking, production, hospitality, communications, and marketing”.

Selection of the two winners was finalised following two rounds of judging by a panel that included Ian Harris MBE, chair of the board of trustees at the charity, and Jérémy Cukierman MW.

Head of operations and co-founding trustee of the Gérard Basset Foundation Romané Basset reflected on this year’s prize.

“This year’s scholarships attracted 26 applications from all over the world, the highest number since the programme was established, highlighting both the growing recognition of the initiative and the continuing need to support talented professionals whose careers have been interrupted by conflict”, he said.

He added that “the war in Ukraine may no longer dominate the daily news agenda, but for those whose lives and careers have been disrupted, its effects are obviously real and ongoing”.

“These scholarships are about investing in talent, creating opportunity and ensuring that gifted wine professionals are not defined by the circumstances they have endured. We are delighted to welcome Eleonora and Anastasiia to our community and look forward to working closely with each of them”, he concluded.









