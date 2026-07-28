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One week to go!: Nominate for UK’s 50 Best Indies

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  28 July, 2026

There is now only just over one week until nominations for Harpers’ 50 Best Indies 2027 list close on 6 August.

The award celebrates and highlights the best independent merchants in the UK, chosen by a panel of experts from across the industry.

Those nominated must have a bricks and mortar outlet as part of their business, but outside this, all are welcome: large or small; traditional or hybrid; centred on footfall or online sales; consumer focused or supported by a strong wholesale presence.

Up to three retailers across the country can be suggested by one nominator, ranked in order of preference and with comments on why they deserve the judge’s attention.

The previous list – published both in Harpers’ magazine and online – showed off a particularly high standard of merchant, each providing undeniable quality in their drinks offers along with heaps of innovation, discovery and imaginative customer communications, among other things.

As ever, Harpers would like to extend its thanks to long-standing sponsor Laurent Perrier for their continued backing of the awards, along with Fells, a new sponsor for 2027 (and a Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler last year).

With nominations closing on 6 August, drinks industry professionals are invited to make their selection now.

These nominations can be made here.





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