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Castiglion del Bosco appoints winemaker Giuseppe Gorelli

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  30 March, 2026

Brunello di Montalcino producer Castiglion del Bosco has appointed Giuseppe Gorelli as its new winemaker.

Gorelli takes on responsibility for 64ha of vineyards known for their altitude and soil diversity, joining a technical team including Adriano Benassi (the cellar manager) and Francesco Silei (the vineyard manager).

According to the estate, his appointment reinforces its “deep connection to Montalcino, its community and a winemaking tradition that stretches back centuries”.

Gorelli was born and raised in Montalcino and possesses strong knowledge of the soils and microclimates of the appellation, along with high-level understanding of Sangiovese.

He trained from the age of 18 under Giulio Gambelli – an expert in Sangiovese – before working in estates across the denomination for more than 20 years, developing an approach the estate called both “technical and instinctive".

Gorelli’s appointment is part of a broad strategic push by Castiglion del Bosco's CEO Simone Pallesi, which has involved a rebrand (after the arrival of Laura Paolucci as sales and marketing director in 2024) in order to strengthen its presence in domestic and export markets.

This includes the UK where it is distributed by Maison Marques et Domaines.

Castiglion del Bosco has a long heritage, having maintained the same estate boundaries for eight centuries, and in 1967 was one of the founding members of the Brunello di Montalcino Consortium.

Today it is one of the largest producers in the denomination by vineyard area but retains an approach to vineyard management that has more in common with artisanal estates.





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