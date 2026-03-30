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London Wine Fair increases investment in sustainability

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  30 March, 2026

Under new owners Vindustrious, the London Wine Fair (LWF) has announced an increased investment in sustainability through its partnership with Impact Focus.

The sustainability strategy and communications organisation will be the official Sustainability Partner of the event for its second year with a brief to “ensure it leads on the key issues”.

LWF said that Impact Focus would bring greater rigour, transparency and practical action to its approach to sustainability, including impact measurement and identifying areas for improvement.

It will bring the Sustainability Hub – featuring sustainably minded businesses, NGOs and not-for-profits including International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), the Porto Protocol, the Regenerative Viticulture Foundation and The Drinks Trust – to the show for the first time.

These organisations will present practical suggestions for how drinks companies can embed sustainability into their work.

The Sustainability Partner will also curate three panel discussions on sustainability, taking place on Centre Stage.

These debates will cover themes including production, procurement and people.

Rosie Davenport, the founder of Impact Focus, commented: “Impact Focus is delighted to be partnering with the London Wine Fair at such a pivotal moment for the drinks industry.

“The Sustainability Hub and the panel programme Impact Focus is curating will bring together the brightest minds and most progressive businesses in the trade – sharing knowledge, challenging thinking and turning ambition into action.

“At a time when the industry is under increasing pressure, smart drinks businesses have realised sustainability offers a real opportunity to unlock competitive advantage, as well as cost savings.”

Across the three-day event, Impact Focus will also host 5–10 minute talks at its stand, with titles including ‘Raising the bar – what the new B Corp Standards mean for drinks', ‘Bullsh!t Bingo – calling out greenwashing in drinks communications'’, and ‘Making sustainability data work harder for your business’.

On Monday 18, the communications specialists will also put on a networking drinks gathering to celebrate industry progress.

In addition to Impact Focus’ work, circular water supplier BE WTR has been named the official water supplier to the LWF.

The business uses micro-filtration technology, circular reuse systems and high-quality glass bottles to offer an alternative to bottled water.

Due to this, LWF will save approximately three tonnes of carbon dioxide, or 4,000 traditional single-use glass bottles.

Hannah Tovey, head of LWF, added: “As an exhibition, we recognise the responsibility we have to not only reduce our own carbon footprint, but also to facilitate more constructive, industry-wide conversations around sustainability.”

The London Wine Fair will take place from 18 to 20 May at Olympia. Registration is open here






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