Sustainability takes centre stage at LWF

By Jo Gilbert

The London Wine Fair is gearing up for a schedule of events featuring a heightened sustainability focus at this year’s fair, with no fewer than ten sessions taking place across three days – including Harper’s own session highlighting how to align sustainability goals across the supply chain.

Organisers are promising a record number of sessions – more than 80 – at this year’s event, spanning seven areas: Industry Briefings; Masterclass Theatre; Centre Stage; Walk-Up Tastings; WSET’s Education Zone; IWSC theatre; and Enotria&Coe’s on-stand theatre, which returns for the third year.

It is in the Centre Stage area (also known as the Discovery Zone) however, which is partnering with Harpers, in which sustainability is taking a key role.

Kicking off on the Monday (15 May), Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole will lead the Aligning Supply Chain Partners to Sustainable Goals session at 2pm. In this Harpers panel discussion, leading trade advocates of sustainability will assess how to encourage best practice throughout the value chain to the benefit of all.

There is much else to discover. On Tuesday (16 May), Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR), a global coalition focused on sustainability in the supply chain, will host a session dedicated to the business and environmental case for lighter weight bottles. This will include SWR’s proposal on a global ‘Bottle Weight Accord’ (10.15am to 11.15am).

Also on the Tuesday, the Wine & Spirit Trade Association’s annual Industry Briefing will ‘Raise a glass to resilience’ (12.30pm to 1pm). Hosted by chief executive, Miles Beale, the session will review the last 12 months and look ahead to the challenges and opportunities facing the sector.

Harpers will also be involved in a session taking place at Enotria&Coe’s Masterclass Theatre (C50). On Wednesday 17, 11.30am, Catchpole will help moderate a session on ‘Sustainability: why is it important to have sustainable wine on your list?’.

The session forms part of a wider schedule at the Enotria stand, which will host a number of sessions with a mix of essential, trending and quirky themes via tastings across their portfolio.

“After a challenging three years for the fair and the wider industry, we are delighted to have had such an overwhelming response from exhibitors – existing and new – to host Masterclasses, Industry Briefings and other sessions this year,” said head of fair, Hannah Tovey.

“The London Wine Fair has always led the way when it comes to content, both in terms of breadth and depth, and 2023 is set to be our best event to date in this regard.”

Find out more about the Centre Stage / Discovery Zone, including sessions from the Porto Protocol and podcast series DNV Triple Talks, online.

Harpers deputy editor Jo Gilbert will also be announcing the results of our second annual 30 Under 30 list live in the same area on Monday 15, 12.45pm.

Registered visitors can now book spaces at the sessions listed now.






