Broadland makes the case for concentrate via new range

By Jo Gilbert

Broadland Drinks has mounted a passionate defence of wine made from grape concentrate as it reveals new research which shows such products can undercut a traditionally made wine’s carbon footprint by up to a quarter.

The Norfolk-based bottler and brand owner is currently leaning into wine made from concentrate as part of a broader package of sustainability goals which include an objective to avoid ‘shipping water around the world’.

Broadland MD Mark Lansley spoke to exclusively to Harpers in our May issue on the topic of how British-made light and low abv wines can deliver on several fronts. Such products can reduce carbon emissions by becoming considerably lighter in their concentrated form, with around two-thirds of a grape’s natural water content evaporated prior to transport. This can also cut costs while boosting consumer choice, which ultimately – Lansley argues – should be embraced as a win for the wine trade.

“Our independent research from CarbonCloud showed our 8% abv British wines made from fermenting concentrated grape juice have a 25% lower carbon footprint than imported wines. This is a major benefit for the wine industry’s sustainability goals, particularly at the entry level,” he said.

“The practice of fermenting concentrated grape juice has long been frowned upon by many folks in the trade. [But] perhaps with the decline in global consumption, the high carbon footprint, the health risks and the high price of ‘standard’ wine, those made from concentrates could be reconsidered and reframed.”

Broadland has a long history of making wines from concentrate which stretches back several decades. A base wine is produced from the concentrate. Then, the company adds natural ingredients to create products such as mulled, fruit fusion and fortified wines.

One of their leading ranges is the light and low alcohol Three Mills, which offers 0%, 5% and 8% abv options (pictured). The company is now looking to expand into this space further, with a brand-new range made from concentrate due to land at the end of the year.

While this product is still in the developmental stage, it’s “one we’re really excited about”, Nicola Cannon, head of brands, said.

The NPD is all part of a move at Broadland Drinks to re-brand itself in recent years as a ‘one-stop-shop for cutting carbon’. This is “all about giving choices”, Lansley explained, and includes offering customers a range of ‘ultra-low emission’ packaging options, from BiB to kegs and Frugal Bottles. The company is also on track to eliminate fossil fuel usage at its winery by 2025.

Faced with rising costs and moderation trends, Broadland is angling to draw in supermarkets with its expanded range, by helping the major retailers appeal to mass market tastes.

For example, the method of production from concentrate makes abv easier to control (0% to 15%). This therefore makes the wine ideal for modern low and medium alcohol ranges, Broadland said. It also makes products more ‘affordable and accessible to consumers who may be more health aware, have less disposable income available or are choosing to drink in moderation’.

The company will now continue to focus on supermarkets’ desire to offer budget-friendly, low abv wine for consumers looking for cheaper alternatives.

Sustainability is a big theme at the supermarkets too. Last year, a report from the IGD (Institute of Grocery Distribution) revealed the biggest opportunity for reducing the environmental impact of packaging in UK supermarkets lies in the BWS and non-alcoholic drinks category, which accounts for 33% of a supermarket’s entire environmental packaging impact.

‘In order to meet the industry’s commitment to halve the environmental impacts of their packaging systems by 2030, [this] will require major changes. The IGD report said to meet this goal, supermarkets need to increase recycled content, maximise recyclability and decarbonise supply chains. British made light and low could be a good way to go,’ Broadland concluded.













