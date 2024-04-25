Nominations now open for Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024

By Harpers Editorial team

The Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers list is once again open for nominations from the trade.

This much anticipated feature, which champions the best in the drinks wholesaling sector in the UK, is now inviting Harpers trade readers to propose the best in the business to enable us to draw up a ‘long list’ to be considered by our judging panel.

Nominating is easy, although we encourage careful consideration of those nominated, with the deadline for suggesting up to three candidates being 15 May.

Judging is set to take place in July, with the criteria including such facets as company ethos, service, portfolio, training and sustainability, along with innovation and investment in all shapes and forms, to inform the decision-making process.

The results will then be revealed in tranches in early September, first highlighting those sitting at 50-11, followed by a live announcement of our Top 10 from a networking lunch with our winners.

All of this is intended to shine a deserved spotlight on 50 of the very best drinks wholesalers in the UK, championing the most go-ahead, innovative, successful and popular operators in this market-shaping sector.

The full results, plus a write up from that Top 10 event, will then appear in Harpers Wine & Spirit and online at harpers.co.uk.

To make you nominations now for Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers, please follow the link here.







Harpers would like to thank Amber Beverage, which has taken on the exclusive Spirits Sponsors partnership via their Stoli brand for Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers 2024.







