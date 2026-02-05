LWF approaches capacity on ‘Host Nation’ initiative

By Oliver Catchpole

London Wine Fair (LWF) is approaching capacity on its inaugural Host Nation initiative, which was first announced in autumn.

The idea of the initiative is to put a specific region or country at the centre of London Wine Fair, with this first year focusing on British producers, including English and Welsh wine.

While the original English wine stand sold out, it has now doubled in size – although 50% of this additional space has also been allocated.

LWF said it expected more than 100 UK producers to sign up in time for May – nearly a five-fold increase on last year – which it suggested showed optimism and growth in the category.

London Wine Fair was acquired by Vindustrious on 31 October last year in a management buyout (as Harpers reported), and since then many prominent English wine producers have come on board, including 1276 Wines, Balfour, Bolney, Chapel Down, Everflyht, Flint Vineyards, Roebuck, Sandridge Barton and Williams Family Wine.

Commenting on LWF, Samantha Cross, marketing controller for Bolney Wine Estate, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s London Wine Fair, especially as a contributor to the Host Nation campaign showcasing the best of English winemaking.

“At Bolney, we’re proud of the craftsmanship and character behind our wines, and London Wine Fair provides the perfect platform to present them alongside other outstanding producers.”

Alongside the wine, several spirits producers will be on show, including Sacred Spirits, Beckford’s Rums, Brixton Spirits, Frontline Spirits and Claxton’s Spirits.

Wine GB will also support the Host Nation initiative – taking a stand within the designated ‘Host Nation’ area – with an emphasis on education.

Nicola Bates, CEO of Wine GB, said: “Wine GB is delighted to be returning to London Wine Fair in what will be a landmark year, with the show’s inaugural Host Nation initiative.

“Our participation is key to supporting our exhibitors, and also wider members, as we bang the drum for the whole category.

“One of our key strategic aims is to help our producers market their wines, and this gives them a brilliant opportunity to take centre stage where the trade comes together.”

To further focus on the Host Nation, for LWF’s Wine Writers Edit – a list of 30 "must taste" wines selected by leading wine writers – one of the three products selected by each writer must be British.

London Wine Fair 2026 will take place from 18 to 20 May at Olympia, with visitor registration now open.












