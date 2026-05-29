Port wine festival to hold inaugural UK event in June

By Oliver Catchpole

The Association of Port Wine Companies (AEVP) has announced a new edition of its Port Wine Fest – a Festival of Portuguese Wines, which will take place in London on 18 June – the first time the event will be held in the UK.

Featuring producers from multiple Portuguese wine regions, the festival will offer wine tastings, food pairings and additional celebrations of contemporary Portuguese culture.

It comes to the UK after three successful editions held in the US over 2024 and 2025, bringing together dozens of producers and engaging both trade professionals and consumers in cities including San Francisco, New York, Chicago and Las Vegas.

Commenting on the new event, Isabel Marrana, executive director of the AEVP, said: “The success achieved in the United States clearly demonstrated the strong appeal of Portuguese wines in demanding and sophisticated markets.

“Bringing the Port Wine Fest to London is a natural and strategic step, allowing us to reinforce our presence in a market historically connected to port wine and crucial for the future of the sector.”

The Association added that the UK is a key market for Portuguese wines, due to the “scale and sophistication” of the market, its “strong influence” on global consumption trends, and its historic connection to Port wine.

By holding this event in London, it aims to strengthen brand awareness, deepen commercial relationships and place the wines among an influential audience.

Additionally, it aims to build lasting connections between producers, importers, distributors, media and consumers.

This London edition will be held at Canopy Market, King’s Cross, with a dedicated trade session from morning to mid-afternoon, before a consumer session in the evening.

The Association of Port Wine Companies (or Associação das Empresas de Vinho do Porto) is a trade body which represents about 80% of port wine sales and 45% of the Douro DOC, with associates including Kopke Group, Quinta do Noval, Symington and Sogrape.

Registration to attend the trade event will open next week.





