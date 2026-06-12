Jo Wehring and Claudia Pritchard launch new agency WineWorks Studio

By Hamish Graham

Former Wines of South Africa (WoSA) UK team – Jo Wehring (pictured, left) and Claudia Pritchard (pictured, right) – have announced their next venture: a new marketing agency named WineWorks Studio.

Launched this month, the new UK-based company aims to provide marketing, PR and events services for its clients in the UK and global wine trade.

Wehring and Pritchard between them can draw from over 50 years of industry experience for the new business. Both began their careers in UK wine retail before making the switch to agencies specialising in all things drinks from multiple retailers to generic bodies.

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The pair are best known for their work spearheading the UK press office at WoSA over the past 19 years.

According to the new agency it will partner with “wine companies, offering an extension of their business, whether they are looking to enter the crowded UK market for the first time or seeking creative ways to stand out among the noise and stay relevant”.

To find out more about WineWorks Studio, you can click here.