New survey highlights ongoing concerns over discrimination and inclusion in UK drinks sector

The trade is facing renewed scrutiny over workplace culture, harassment, and discrimination, as new research published by Drinks United highlights significant shortcomings in employee treatment and reporting practices across the sector.

The inaugural UK Drinks Industry Culture Survey, released following strong interest in the initial headline results earlier this year, provides a detailed snapshot of the diverse experiences of people working across retail, hospitality, and the wider supply chain.

According to the survey, one in five respondents reported feeling unsafe at work, with 37% of hospitality and retail staff citing safety concerns primarily linked to customer interactions.

Meanwhile, one in three respondents said they had experienced discrimination or harassment.

The survey noted: “75% of reported incidents were experienced by women, with incidents disproportionally higher amongst neurodiverse, LGBTQIA+ and Gen Z employees. 53% of these incidents are never reported.”

It added: “Senior leaders consistently rate their organisations as more inclusive than junior staff and under-represented groups. Lower inclusion scores are reported by women, younger employees, junior and mid-level staff, LGBTQIA+ employees, and people from ethnic minority backgrounds.”

The report also suggested a potential risk to talent retention, with nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents indicating they have considered leaving the industry after experiencing or witnessing discrimination or harassment.

In addition, gaps in workplace policy awareness were highlighted, particularly around alcohol-related conduct.

According to Drinks United: “Almost half (44%) of people working in the UK drinks sector are unaware of workplace alcohol-related conduct policies; with 71% receiving no training on alcohol policies. 27% say they feel pressured to drink at work, and junior staff feel the least protected at alcohol-related events.”

Nicky Burston, CEO of The Drinks Trust, said the findings offer an important insight into the realities faced by industry workers.

“These findings provide an important insight into the lived experiences of people working across our industry. While it’s encouraging to see openness around issues such as health and inclusion, it’s clear there is more we can do to ensure everyone feels safe, supported, and able to thrive.

“At The Drinks Trust, we see first-hand the impact that workplace culture can have on wellbeing. That’s why collaboration across the industry is so important. By working together through initiatives like Drinks United, and by making better use of the support and resources available, we can continue to build a more inclusive, supportive, and sustainable future for everyone in the drinks sector.”

Drinks United is a cross-industry initiative founded by the WSTA, WSET, and The Drinks Trust. It aims to improve workplace culture across the sector through research and practical support.

For further information, contact the Drinks United Programme Manager, Laura Aiken, at hello@drinksunited.co.uk