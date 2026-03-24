Survey: 93% of workers would recommend a career in hospitality

By Oliver Catchpole

Software provider Access Hospitality has said that belief in hospitality remains strong, despite “short-term morale” falling.

This comes after its ‘Hospitality People Survey 2026’ found that 93% of hospitality employees would recommend a career in the industry to a friend or family – up from 74% last year.

This is despite the number of employees reporting good work-life balance falling to 53%, down from 56% in 2025 and 59% in 2024.

Happiness within roles also fell – down from 69% in 2024 to 54% in 2026.

Workers had health concerns too – 36% said their work had a negative impact on their mental health, while 39% identified a negative effect on their physical health.

Access Hospitality suggested that the number of workers willing to recommend the sector is related to job factors, with the top considerations being fair salary (56%), holiday entitlement (53%), training & development (52%) and flexible hours (51%).

Notably, the survey found that 63% of hospitality workers now feel fairly paid in their role – up from 51% last year.

In addition, more workers are being paid for extra hours they put in – with overtime payments rising from 41% in 2025 to 78% in 2026, while the number of people working overtime fell, dropping to 7% (compared with 22% in 2025).

Rob Paterson, commercial director at Access Hospitality, explained: “Despite the dip in employee satisfaction, the loyalty and love for the sector continues to grow, as 93% would still recommend a career in the industry, showing belief in the sector remains strong despite short-term pressures.”

“The UK hospitality workforce is becoming more ambitious and career-focused. However, whilst passion remains high, declining satisfaction and work-life balance, as well as the rising expectations around salary and development, will push employers to rethink how they attract and retain talent.”

Working with great people remains the most important factor for retention, with 72% of people mentioning it.

However, exciting work (19%) and learning & development (13%) were also significant factors – suggesting that job incentives are shifting towards long-term career growth.

Changing employee priorities have also meant that the likelihood of them remaining with their current employer has fallen to 52% – down 10 percentage points from 2024.

The survey was carried out across 1,446 workers, by Access Hospitality in partnership with Hospitality Jobs UK, Scrumptious Marketing, Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC), the Independent Hotel Show, and KAM Insights.



























