Beer drinkers want to see more indie brewers on offer

By Hamish Graham

A new survey from the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) and YouGov has revealed that eight-out-of-ten beer drinkers want to see more small breweries on offer alongside ‘global brands’.

In the report on the state of independent brewing, this figure rises to 89% for 18–24-year-old beer drinkers, highlighting a strong appetite across beer drinking generations for independent producers.

Indie breweries are developing ways of promoting their beers with 51% now having a shop, 46% having an on-site taproom and a third selling their products via market stalls and events. Direct-to-consumer sales are on the rise with 30% of sales achieved via this route to market. SIBA added that breweries are aiming to create 780 jobs to support sales growth.

A statistic signifying the challenges faced by indie brewers is that almost half (49%) said that survival is the top priority for them. A third (32%) expect turnover to fall this year. An additional concern is that independent brewers report they are not able to access 62% of pubs in their local market.

Fifty-three percent of producers surveyed sought no new investment last year – a period which saw 137 independent breweries shutter.

The difficulties faced by brewers contrasts to a growing interest in the overall category. The research showed a slight rise in the proportion of UK consumers that ever drink beer, now sitting at 50% compared to 47% last year. Beer is less popular amongst the younger cohort with only 38% of 18-24-year-olds stating that they drink it.

Chief executive of SIBA, Andy Slee, reflected: “There is no doubt that trade is tough and events are changing rapidly, but small independent breweries demonstrate what successful local community businesses can achieve if they have the right conditions.

“Small breweries are nimble and innovative and want to expand and grow. Consumer interest for their products is there, they just can’t always get their beers in front of them.

“Having their own taproom and shop is part of the solution and it’s great to see that more are doing so. But it’s also important to have the chance for local pubs to put them on the bar and access continues to be too restrictive for most small breweries.”

The new report comes during the SIBA-led Indie Beer Week which began last Friday (10 April), as covered by Harpers.







