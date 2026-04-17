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Hospitality insolvencies persist with rise seen for February

By Hamish Graham
Published:  17 April, 2026

Consultancy firm RSM UK has analysed the latest company insolvency statistics, with February 2026 seeing a 22% month-on-month rise to 270 in terms of accommodation and food services insolvencies. This compared to the 222 insolvencies seen for hospitality in January of this year.

The number of hospitality insolvencies is consistent with the same month last year, when 272 were seen, highlighting the troublingly persistent challenges faced by the on-trade.

As reported by Harpers, there were signs of improvement for the sector late last year, with December 2025 representing the lowest number of hospitality insolvencies for two years, with 204 businesses affected.

Total accommodation and food services insolvencies for last year were approximately -3% down compared to 2024, and around -10% lower compared to 2023, when insolvencies peaked at 3,738 for the year. What is of concern is that the 270 insolvencies seen in February came before the the conflict in the Middle East began to impact prices.

Partner and head of leisure and hospitality at RSM UK, Saxon Moseley, reflected: “Hospitality insolvencies are back on the rise, which is unsurprising given the burdensome tax regime faced by operators combined with subdued consumer demand, making it increasingly challenging to stay afloat.

“While bigger operators tend to be better insulated due to having stronger balance sheets and economies of scale to fall back on, it’s the smaller, independent businesses that are struggling the most.

“Unfortunately, the outlook for the sector isn’t much rosier. The jump in insolvencies came even before the Middle East conflict, which if it continues, could hit consumer sentiment and discretionary incomes, combined with an expected rise in inflation and energy costs, resulting in a double whammy for the hospitality industry.”




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