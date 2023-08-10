Majestic partners with Uber Eats

By James Bayley

In a significant endorsement for alcohol delivery sales, Majestic, the UK’s number one wine retailer has partnered with Uber Eats.

The partnership, which launched today (August 10) with eight Majestic stores (Birmingham, Brighton, Cambridge, Clapham, Esher, Notting Hill, St John’s Wood and Westbury-on-Trym), will roll out to a total of 177 stores nationwide by the end of October.

Under the terms of the partnership, Majestic will be Uber Eats’ headline partner for drinks, meaning it will permanently feature at the top of the alcohol section of the app.

The collaboration comes as Majestic seeks to build on the online growth it has enjoyed since the Covid-19 pandemic and capitalise on the growing shift from its customers towards seeking local delivery solutions.

Majestic’s e-commerce sales accounted for more than 20% of retail revenues in 2022/23, buoyed by the growing popularity of its Shop Local proposition – which allows customers to shop the stock available at their local store, in real-time, for free collection within four hours or next-day home delivery.

Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “Our mission at Majestic is to help people discover and buy wines, beers and spirits they will love, and this partnership with Uber Eats will allow us to deliver to even more households whenever they need us.

“We know that our online customers value the flexibility of shopping the stock available at their local stores in real-time – now they have the added convenience of being able to get our award-winning wines delivered to their doorsteps in as little as 20 minutes. It’s a combination we know our customers will love and we are looking forward to rolling out the partnership with Uber Eats across the UK.”

Alex Troughton, head of Commerce at Uber Eats added: “We are delighted that Majestic are joining the Uber Eats platform. This new partnership is all part of our commitment to ensuring our customers are able to get anything, anytime, at the touch of a button. So whether you are stocking up on summer wine for a BBQ, or ordering something special for a night at home, shoppers will be able to get their hands on Majestic’s amazing range of drinks from store to door in as little as 20 minutes. It’s all about combining the benefits of tech, convenience and speed to offer the best choice.”

The partnership will work alongside an existing agreement Majestic has with Deliveroo which extends to a similar number of sites across the country.







