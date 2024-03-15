Majestic joins Sustainable Wine Roundtable

By James Bayley

Majestic has joined the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) to accelerate its green agenda as it targets net-zero emissions by 2050.

The SWR is a coalition of more than 100 businesses, academic institutions and non-governmental organisations from around the world with members spanning the entire value chain.

As a member of the SWR, Majestic will share and exchange ideas with producers, distributors, retailers, logistics partners and researchers, in areas such as packaging, bottle weight, labour standards, low-carbon logistics and vineyard chemistry.

The retailer joins the SWR with immediate effect, having already implemented several sustainable initiatives including the introduction of fully electric vans and launching the UK’s first cork recycling scheme. The natural corks are repurposed and turned into pulp for the Eden Project in Cornwall. Majestic has recycled four tonnes of cork since the scheme was launched two years ago.

Furthermore, in November 2023, Majestic revealed plans to transform its entire fleet of 216 vans to electric vehicles by 2030 – five years ahead of the UK government’s ban on the sale of new diesel vehicles. The move is estimated to save 5m diesel-powered miles and 1.2m kg of CO2 emissions each year.

Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “Majestic is determined to grow in an environmentally responsible manner and drive positive change for our customers, colleagues and the planet. But sustainability is far bigger than just Majestic – we know there is a lot of work to do, and we need to collaborate with companies right across the value chain.

“Joining the Sustainable Wine Roundtable will not only help us progress our own sustainability strategy, but provide a platform for us to make an even greater contribution to the future of the global wine trade.”

James Streeter, chair of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable, added: “In order to make impactful, sustainable change, an industry has to move in the same direction and move together. This is particularly true of the wine industry, which is both international and highly fragmented, with companies of all shapes and sizes across the world.

“We are delighted that Majestic has joined SWR. As the largest specialist wine retailer in the UK, they will be able to bring their influence to bear across the value chain and help the SWR to develop and implement practical, sustainable action.”







