Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic joins Sustainable Wine Roundtable

By James Bayley
Published:  15 March, 2024

Majestic has joined the Sustainable Wine Roundtable (SWR) to accelerate its green agenda as it targets net-zero emissions by 2050.

The SWR is a coalition of more than 100 businesses, academic institutions and non-governmental organisations from around the world with members spanning the entire value chain.

As a member of the SWR, Majestic will share and exchange ideas with producers, distributors, retailers, logistics partners and researchers, in areas such as packaging, bottle weight, labour standards, low-carbon logistics and vineyard chemistry.

The retailer joins the SWR with immediate effect, having already implemented several sustainable initiatives including the introduction of fully electric vans and launching the UK’s first cork recycling scheme. The natural corks are repurposed and turned into pulp for the Eden Project in Cornwall. Majestic has recycled four tonnes of cork since the scheme was launched two years ago.

Furthermore, in November 2023, Majestic revealed plans to transform its entire fleet of 216 vans to electric vehicles by 2030 – five years ahead of the UK government’s ban on the sale of new diesel vehicles. The move is estimated to save 5m diesel-powered miles and 1.2m kg of CO2 emissions each year. 

Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “Majestic is determined to grow in an environmentally responsible manner and drive positive change for our customers, colleagues and the planet. But sustainability is far bigger than just Majestic – we know there is a lot of work to do, and we need to collaborate with companies right across the value chain. 

“Joining the Sustainable Wine Roundtable will not only help us progress our own sustainability strategy, but provide a platform for us to make an even greater contribution to the future of the global wine trade.”  

James Streeter, chair of the Sustainable Wine Roundtable, added: “In order to make impactful, sustainable change, an industry has to move in the same direction and move together. This is particularly true of the wine industry, which is both international and highly fragmented, with companies of all shapes and sizes across the world.    

“We are delighted that Majestic has joined SWR. As the largest specialist wine retailer in the UK, they will be able to bring their influence to bear across the value chain and help the SWR to develop and implement practical, sustainable action.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Prowein 2024: Wine industry needs to pro...

Hospitality industry hit by 63% cost surge

Newly-merged Goedhuis Waddesdon announce...

Vagabond under ‘no threat of closure’ de...

LWF welcomes return of UK agents and Win...

Moldova unveils new AI-produced cuvées a...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Origin Wine: Sales executive

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95