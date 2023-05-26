Majestic relaunches price lock subscription model

By James Bayley

Majestic has relaunched its ‘Lock It In’ subscription model, offering customers cheaper prices on more than 100 best-selling wines.

The reintroduction of the Lock it In proposition is said to guarantee Majestic customers the lowest prices possible during the cost-of-living crisis.

The prices offered through Lock it In will be lower than regular ‘Mix Any Six’ prices in-store or online and include white, rosé, red, Champagne and sparkling wines as well as best sellers the Guv’nor and The Ned.

Customers can choose how often they receive their wines – every one, two or three months – and in quantities of 12, 24, or 36 bottles. Members can also skip an order, or change or cancel their subscription at any time, using Majestic’s online Lock It In portal.

Majestic originally launched Lock It In April 2019 but paused the roll-out during the Covid-19 pandemic as the business focused on fulfilling an increased volume of online orders.

The revamped Lock It In proposition will sit alongside Wine Club by Majestic, the retailer’s wine discovery subscription service.

Majestic COO Rob Cooke said: “We know that everyone is feeling the impact of the cost-of-living crisis right now, but we also know that our customers still want to treat themselves to their favourite wines, particularly at key times of the year like Christmas and the summer BBQ season. Many of our customers buy their wines by the case, and our Lock It In proposition offers the cheapest and most convenient way for them to do that.

“With both of Majestic’s subscription propositions, Lock It In and Wine Club, what you see is what you get. There are no gimmicks, no big discounts on your first box, and no contracts. We focus our investment on offering the highest quality wines at the lowest possible prices - and we know from customer feedback that this is a proposition that resonates.”







