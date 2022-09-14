Organic wine sales increase 27.4% Y-O-Y at Majestic

By James Bayley

Majestic, the UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, has announced a significant boost in organic wine sales. The figures indicate that the organic wine movement shows no signs of slowing down.

Over the past year, Majestic has sold 620,000 bottles of organic wine (from August 2021 to July 2022), which amounts to a 27.4% sales increase Year-on-Year (YoY).

According to the IWSR, Europe accounts for 60% of the world’s organic wine production – Italy (54.8m hl), Spain (44.4m hl), and France (24.1m hl).

However, the leading countries in organic wine consumption are France, Germany and the United Kingdom.

At the end of 2021, there was a 5% rise in organic wine consumption – these numbers are expected to double to at least 10% by the end of 2022.

Perhaps most importantly, IWSR forecasts indicate that the organic wine market will reach 87.5m cases by the end of 2022, with Europe having 78% of the entire organic wine market.

This would represent an annual compound growth of 9.2% from 2017 to 2022, making organic wine the best-performing subcategory.

It seems Majestic is well positioned to ride the organic wave if its annual sales figures are anything to go by.

Majestic’s top-selling Organic Wines - which are also all Vegan-friendly - include:

Alluria Organic Pinot Grigio 2020/21 (£9.99 per bottle / £6.99 Mix Six),

La Raia 'Il Borgo' Organic Gavi 2020/21 (£14.99 per bottle / £9.99 Mix Six),

Surani Costarossa 2019/20 Primitivo di Manduria (£12.99 per bottle / £10.99 Mix Six)

Saladini Pilastri Organic Pecorino 2020/21, Offida DOCG (£11.99 per bottle / £9.99 Mix Six)

Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Organic 2020/21, Monte Schiavo (£9.99 per bottle / £7.99 Mix Six)

Ernesto Catena Vineyards ‘Ánimal’ Organic Malbec 2020, Mendoza (£14.99 per bottle / £11.99 Mix Six)

Dog Point Organic Sauvignon Blanc 2020/21, Marlborough (£20.99 per bottle / £17.99 Mix Six)

Emiliana ‘Mr Wildman’ Organic Carménère, Colchagua Valley (£10.99 per bottle / £5.99 Mix Six)

Emiliana 'Gran Reserva' Organic Viognier 2020/21, Casablanca Valley (£12.99 per bottle / £9.99 Mix Six)

La Gioiosa Biologico Organic Prosecco DOC (£12.99 per bottle / £8.99 Mix Six)







