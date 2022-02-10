Harpers Sustainability Charter gathers momentum

By Andrew Catchpole

In the short week since its launch, Harpers Sustainability Charter has attracted several high-profile companies as founding signatories, along with further interest from many quarters of the trade.

Initial signatories, including The Wine Society, Sustainable Wine Solutions and D&D Restaurants, have now been joined by a wide representation of trade sectors, such as indie Amps Wine Merchants, online retailer Virgin Wines, importer SWCG and design agency Denomination.

With sustainability firmly at the top of the global agenda, our freshly minted Sustainability Charter sits at the heart of a new Harpers sustainability campaign, designed to help galvanise, share and drive best practice throughout the drinks trade.

As such, we’re inviting members of the trade to sign up (for free) and share their sustainable advancement, in the related spheres of environmental, social and economic initiatives, to build a network of sustainably-minded businesses and be a reference for companies looking to work with such partners across the trade.

Harpers' part in this is to provide a platform to enable Charter signatories to more readily communicate their sustainable advancement, via frequent coverage of attainments and goals, shining the spotlight on such initiatives for the benefit and advancement of all.

Many in the drinks world are already taking big strides in the right direction and it is our commitment to the trade to ensure that those steps are being recognised as fully as possible.

To find out more, click here to read Harpers Sustainability Charter, or mail us at sustainabilitycharter@harpers.co.uk.

To become a signatory to Harpers Sustainability Charter, thus helping advance the long-term sustainability of our collective trade, the registration form is here.







