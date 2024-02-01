Hallgarten gains Investors in People Silver accreditation

By James Bayley

Specialist wine importer, Hallgarten & Novum Wines, has achieved Investors in People Silver accreditation, the company has announced.

As a signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, Hallgarten has committed to engaging with and driving forward sustainable progress, environmentally and socially, to which its new Investors in People Silver accreditation is perfectly aligned.

Founded in 1991, Investors in People (IIP) has worked with a range of organisations including public sectors, SMEs, charities and PLCs. The not-for-profit assesses a company’s people strategy against its own framework, with accreditations ranging from Standard, Silver, Gold and Platinum award levels.

Read more: Gusbourne reports double digit growth for 2022

The achievement kick-starts a landmark year for Hallgarten Wines as it gears for significant growth following the recent acquisition by Coterie Holdings. In Q4 of 2023, Hallgarten added five new heads and will continue to expand the team over the next six months.

Andrew Bewes, MD of Hallgarten Wines, said: “After securing the Investors in People Standard accreditation in 2018, we have continued on our path of continuous improvement and we are therefore delighted that our progress has been recognised by IIP through the award of their Silver accreditation – I am incredibly proud of the whole team for this achievement.

“However, the work does not stop here, and our journey to ensure that every member of the Hallgarten team has the opportunity to develop further and realise their full potential continues.

“As we expand our team in 2024, it is more important than ever that we continue where we left off in 2023, investing in, and focusing on, our team to ensure that our company culture is championed throughout the business.”

In 2023 Hallgarten placed a strong emphasis on training as the industry emerged from Covid, with 143 courses taken up by employees across the business. The courses ranged from learning about cultural consciousness to net contribution, management training, presentation skills, basic first aid, British sign language, presentation skills and Microsoft Excel.







