Hallgarten unveils sustainable ‘Eco Standard’ for its suppliers

By James Bayley

Specialist wine importer Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced the launch of its Hallgarten Eco Standard, to ensure its suppliers are held accountable with the use of a grading system across four key categories in sustainability.

As a signatory to the Harpers Sustainability Charter, Hallgarten has committed to engaging with and driving forward sustainable progress, to which its new Eco Standard is perfectly aligned.

Announced on World Environment Day (5 June), the Eco Standard aims to encourage sustainable practices from Hallgarten’s wine suppliers and to hold them fully accountable; to ensure the business has a credible third-party sustainable policy; and to provide a coherent communication tool, ensuring Hallgarten’s customers understand the sustainable practices of its suppliers.

The Eco Standard is said to complement any individual country's sustainable certification held by suppliers and considers appellation laws which inhibit suppliers from certain sustainable practices.

Hallgarten MD, Andrew Bewes, said: “As we progress towards Corporate Carbon Neutral accreditation, we are delighted to unveil Hallgarten’s Eco Standard. Our Eco Standard holds our suppliers accountable for their environmental practices, an area we are often challenged on by our partners in the hospitality and retail sectors.

“Consumers are increasingly demanding that their purchases come from businesses taking care of the environment, their suppliers and their teams, and collectively we are all responsible for delivering on these expectations. As we strive to improve our sustainable, ED&I and environmental practices, our Eco Standard helps take us to the next level.”

The Hallgarten Eco Standard identifies four levels of sustainability: Gold, Silver, Bronze and Developing, across four distinct categories – Environment, Energy Management, Water & Waste Management and Social Responsibility

To achieve Gold status, the highest rating within the Hallgarten Eco Standard, suppliers need to score a minimum of 84 points from the exacting 100-point questionnaire, which covers 41 criteria. These suppliers will have demonstrated a strong focus on sustainability across their business and the four categories.

The next level is Silver, for those demonstrating strong sustainable practices in certain areas of their business. Bronze and Developing levels indicate suppliers actively working on sustainable practices, but which have more to do.

Each category has ‘Champions’ that have achieved the highest score in one or more of the four categories. Hallgarten has also identified four ‘Trailblazers’ – suppliers that are pioneering in their approach to sustainability. The Hallgarten Eco Standard is an ongoing review of Suppliers’ sustainable practices and will be regularly updated.







