Buyer’s Spotlight: Chianti Classico 2024

The forthcoming 2024 vintage in Chianti Classico is not one producers are rushing to boast about, preferring to look ahead to 2025. But for buyers with customers looking for early-drinking wines from bankable names, it may offer something more valuable than it might appear.
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