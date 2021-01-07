NZW reveals wine week programme

By Lisa Riley

New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) has revealed the content of its inaugural New Zealand Wine Week, which kicks off a month tomorrow (8 February) as a virtual event.

With activities planned across the USA, UK, Ireland and Canada, there is a wide ranging programme including tastings, discussions, and online activities, including ‘Challenging the Myths around Food Miles’ – a sustainability focused webinar in association with Harpers Wine & Spirit.

The events have been designed to explore New Zealand’s wine story showcasing its “premium, sustainable, and diverse wines”, said NZW.

Moreover, they will offer participants the opportunity to participate in live discussions with leading wine voices from around the world.

“In these challenging times we are delighted to be able to work together across our key Northern Hemisphere markets to bring a wide range of valuable intel and insight from renowned speakers,” said Charlotte Read, general manager, marketing.

“We aim to shine a light on many aspects of New Zealand wine during this week and show that even though we can’t physically be together, we can raise the profile and celebrate New Zealand wine with our trade and media audiences," she added.

In addition to the Harpers Wine & Spirit associated event, other activity lined up includes ‘What’s New… What's Next!?’ – a winemaker led panel discussion seminar exploring behind the scenes in New Zealand wine cellars; ‘Pinot Noir Soils’ – a webinar delving into the different regions that excel in growing Pinot Noir; Syrah Masterclass – exploring the diverse styles and regional expressions with Rebecca Gibb MW; New Release Self Pour – a guided self-pour tasting to explore a set of new releases from New Zealand; and Instagram Lives with Dr Jamie Goode plus several New Zealand winery personnel to explore different facets of New Zealand wine.

As part of the week, an online New Zealand wine catalogue will also be launched, aimed at trade based in the US, UK, Ireland and Canada, which will provide a service whereby customers can browse participating winery profiles and compare varieties, price, channel, and availability in each market.

Details of how to participate in New Zealand Wine Week can be found here.



