Wine Paris to feature Harpers debate on UK alcohol duty crisis

By James Lawrence

The upcoming Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris trade symposiums will host an Agile Media sponsored event, brining together key stakeholders in the trade to debate the impact of the government's proposed changes to the duty system.

As a media partner, Harpers’ UK duty panel slot will shine the spotlight on this troubling and very pertinent issue facing businesses in the UK. According to the show's organisers, 2,800 exhibitors and constantly rising visitor registrations (+10%/day) should bring to attendance to approximately 20,000 national and international wine professionals.

Both events will take place from 14 to 16 February 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

“Registrations by French and overseas trade members have soared since the event dates were confirmed. Over three days, distributors, restaurateurs, wine merchants, importers, wholesalers, bartenders and sommeliers from across the globe will visit the length and breadth of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris to engage with wine regions from the 32 countries taking part in the event,” said a spokesperson from Wine Paris 2022.

They added that 79% of registration requests come from trade buyers – including 16% wine merchants and 8% from the hospitality industry – and 75% of registered visitors are involved in the buying decision process.

The trade fairs will feature a diverse calendar of events, including masterclasses and tutored tasting of Château d’Yquem, the Champagnes of Nicolas Feuillatte and the wines of Famille André Lurton.

