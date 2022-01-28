Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Wine Paris to feature Harpers debate on UK alcohol duty crisis

By James Lawrence
Published:  28 January, 2022

The upcoming Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris trade symposiums will host an Agile Media sponsored event, brining together key stakeholders in the trade to debate the impact of the government's proposed changes to the duty system.

As a media partner, Harpers’ UK duty panel slot will shine the spotlight on this troubling and very pertinent issue facing businesses in the UK. According to the show's organisers, 2,800 exhibitors and constantly rising visitor registrations (+10%/day) should bring to attendance to approximately 20,000 national and international wine professionals.

Both events will take place from 14 to 16 February 2022 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles.

“Registrations by French and overseas trade members have soared since the event dates were confirmed. Over three days, distributors, restaurateurs, wine merchants, importers, wholesalers, bartenders and sommeliers from across the globe will visit the length and breadth of Wine Paris & Vinexpo Paris to engage with wine regions from the 32 countries taking part in the event,” said a spokesperson from Wine Paris 2022.

They added that 79% of registration requests come from trade buyers – including 16% wine merchants and 8% from the hospitality industry – and 75% of registered visitors are involved in the buying decision process.

The trade fairs will feature a diverse calendar of events, including masterclasses and tutored tasting of Château d’Yquem, the Champagnes of Nicolas Feuillatte and the wines of Famille André Lurton.

In addition, ‘Be Spirits’ will bring together the entire spirits and mixology sector. The Infinite Bar is the signature attraction of the zone: mixologists based in the most prestigious bars and hotels in Paris will “put the art of cocktail in the spotlight”, according to the organisers.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Concha y Toro slams proposed alcohol du...

Outrage over ‘cynical’ ProWein move

Australian wine producers lobby UK gover...

South Africa's wine industry “must adapt...

Laithwaites launches new Sicilian label...

UK importer launches distribution servic...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

South Africa's high hopes

Covid and Phylloxera – lessons for the wine trade

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Editor, Drinks International

...

Momentum Wines: Sales Executive

...

Indigo Wines: Head of Logistics

...

Agile Media: Harpers Reporter

...

Clementine Communications: PR Account Manager

...

Cube Communications: Junior Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95