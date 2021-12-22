Subscriber login Close [x]
Wadsack and Parkinson to host virtual Koshu tasting

By James Lawrence
Published:  22 December, 2021

Harpers Wine & Spirits will be joined by two of the UK’s leading presenters to host an online tasting dedicated to the wonders of the Koshu grape, Japan's key indigenous varietal.

Organised in partnership with Koshu of Japan and featuring wine experts Jane Parkinson and Joe Wadsack, the virtual Discover Koshu! event will take place on 27 January at 10am.

The tutored tasting will explore the nuances and profiles of a variety of Koshus, tasting wines from the Yamanashi region of Japan, the grape's home.

Participants will have the opportunity to sample wines from eight of the region’s leading producers, including Château Mercian, Grace Wine, Haramo Wine, and Lumière.

Wadsack and Parkinson are two much-loved and familiar faces in the trade, due to their television work and enormous passion for the subject.

You can register for the Discover Koshu! event here




