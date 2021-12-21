Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers memorabilia goes up for auction

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 December, 2021

A historic piece of publishing history is up for auction this month, printed in 1887 by Harper’s Weekly gazette – the magazine that morphed into today's Harpers Wine & Spirit and almost certainly oldest drinks title in the UK.

That year, Harper's Weekly gazette printed a guide entitled ''The Whisky Distilleries of the United Kingdom', written by Alfred Barnard.

The the book details his exhaustive pilgrimage around the distilleries of Scotland, Ireland and England. It includes carefully catalogued facts and figures from each of the distilleries, and engaging descriptions of whisky production at each of the UK’s then working distilleries.

The guide promises to be a fascinating read – and an interesting travelogue – for any whisky lover, taking the reader back to the whisky producing world of the late 19th century. It can be delved into when enjoying any old whiskies to transport the drinker to world lost to modern whisky drinkers.

It is available in the current miniatures and memorabilia auction via Whisky.Auction, ending on 4 January from 7.30pm.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Phipps Relations: Drinks Account Manager

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editorial and Events assistant

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Long Read: Daring to dream of a Golden Era of hospitality

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95