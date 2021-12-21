Harpers memorabilia goes up for auction

By James Lawrence

A historic piece of publishing history is up for auction this month, printed in 1887 by Harper’s Weekly gazette – the magazine that morphed into today's Harpers Wine & Spirit and almost certainly oldest drinks title in the UK.

That year, Harper's Weekly gazette printed a guide entitled ''The Whisky Distilleries of the United Kingdom', written by Alfred Barnard.

The the book details his exhaustive pilgrimage around the distilleries of Scotland, Ireland and England. It includes carefully catalogued facts and figures from each of the distilleries, and engaging descriptions of whisky production at each of the UK’s then working distilleries.

The guide promises to be a fascinating read – and an interesting travelogue – for any whisky lover, taking the reader back to the whisky producing world of the late 19th century. It can be delved into when enjoying any old whiskies to transport the drinker to world lost to modern whisky drinkers.

It is available in the current miniatures and memorabilia auction via Whisky.Auction, ending on 4 January from 7.30pm.