Big G trade sessions returns next week

By Jo Gilbert

The Big G, the annual Wines of Germany’s trade show, is back in partnership with Harpers Wine & Spirit... but not as you know it.

This year, the event will be launching into the digital ether with a schedule of virtual tailored tastings, debate and insight designed to bring audiences closer to Germany’s personalities and producers.

The event will take place across 9 and 10 August, when participants will be able to pick from tutored tastings, panel discussions and vineyard films.

Click here to register. Discover more information about our four quality focused sessions below.





Germany’s new wave: why German wine is trending now (off-trade)

Monday 9 August, 10.30am – online tasting

Hosted by David Motion of The Winery alongside Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, this tasting session will explore the up-and-coming trends in UK retail. Join us as we discover why German wine is so well-placed to fit these trends, alongside a selection of fantastic German wines to illustrate.





Diving into Generation Riesling (on-trade)

Monday 9 August, 3pm – online tasting

Hosted by Ronan Sayburn of 67 Pall Mall alongside Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole, this tasting will offer the chance to taste through diverse wines from Generation Riesling: a collective of young winemakers all under 35 brought together to show the new wave of German winemaking skill and style.





Germany’s Virtual Vineyards (all trade)

Tuesday 10 August, 10.30am – Launching across Harpers and Wines of Germany websites and social media

A tour of Germany’s vineyards, wineries and personalities all rounded up in 20 mins. Well, sort of. We’ve asked Germany’s wine makers to show us where they grow their vines and produce their wines and they’ve more than answered the call with a series of clips that will allow you to see where the magic happens. Learn about their traditional methods and innovations, their top food pairing tips, and get the inside scoop on the 2021 vintage – It’s all in here!





Closing Discussion – A wine for all reasons: why German wine is the smart choice

Tuesday 10 August, 3pm

Harpers editor Andrew Catchpole invites a panel of retailers, importers and on-trade specialists to share their experiences of selling German Wines in the trade and to consumers. The panel will be diving into the huge variety of styles on offer from Germany, touching on the discoveries from the tasting but also more generally exploring the perception of German today.





The Panel:

Eliot Awin, ABS Wine Agencies, Partner

Ruth Spivey, Wine Consultant/Journalist

Colin Thorne, Buyer, Vagabond Wines

Ana Sapungiu MW, Head Buyer Oddbins









