Fells partners with Maison Louis Latour

By Andrew Catchpole

John E. Fells has announced that it is folding Burgundy producer Maison Louis Latour into its portfolio with effect from 15 September.

Maison Louis Latour had until now been distributed in the UK by its own wholly-owned distribution arm, Louis Latour Agencies, which has recently been shedding other brands in its portfolio, such as Gosset and Frapin, which were picked up by Hallgarten.

The move of Maison Louis Latour to Fells sees the producer join a global roll call of prestige estates and is described as a ‘new chapter’ by its fresh partner.

“We are proud to announce our new partnership with Louis Latour,” said Fells MD Euan Mackay. “As a producer with an iconic legacy and a deep-rooted history in Burgundy, Louis Latour perfectly complements our portfolio of family-owned wineries from around the world.”

Louis Latour traces its roots back to its founding in 1797, and the historic estate has vineyard holdings in some of the Côte d'Or’s more prestigious sites, including Corton-Charlemagne and Chambertin, plus the Corton Grancey winery.

The producer additionally makes wines beyond the confines of its Burgundy base, with the Ardèche, Var and Beaujolais all featuring in its portfolio.

Louis Latour’s president, Florent Latour, said of the transition: “The UK has always been a special market for Louis Latour. John E. Fells’ longstanding commitment to independent producers of premium wines, combined with their market expertise, makes them the ideal partner for Louis Latour as we look to further our presence in the UK.”

Florent Latour, along with his niece and vice president Eléonore Latour, are the 11th and 12th generations respectively to run Maison Louis Latour.

Of the move to Fells, Florent Latour added: “We are extremely honoured to join John E. Fells as we begin a new chapter in our mission to bring Louis Latour’s range of high-quality wines to more UK wine consumers, building on more than 150 years of providing Louis Latour wines at fine establishments and retailers across the UK.”







