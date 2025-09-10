Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Fells partners with Maison Louis Latour

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  10 September, 2025

John E. Fells has announced that it is folding Burgundy producer Maison Louis Latour into its portfolio with effect from 15 September.

Maison Louis Latour had until now been distributed in the UK by its own wholly-owned distribution arm, Louis Latour Agencies, which has recently been shedding other brands in its portfolio, such as Gosset and Frapin, which were picked up by Hallgarten.

The move of Maison Louis Latour to Fells sees the producer join a global roll call of prestige estates and is described as a ‘new chapter’ by its fresh partner.

“We are proud to announce our new partnership with Louis Latour,” said Fells MD Euan Mackay. “As a producer with an iconic legacy and a deep-rooted history in Burgundy, Louis Latour perfectly complements our portfolio of family-owned wineries from around the world.”

Louis Latour traces its roots back to its founding in 1797, and the historic estate has vineyard holdings in some of the Côte d'Or’s more prestigious sites, including Corton-Charlemagne and Chambertin, plus the Corton Grancey winery.

The producer additionally makes wines beyond the confines of its Burgundy base, with the Ardèche, Var and Beaujolais all featuring in its portfolio.

Louis Latour’s president, Florent Latour, said of the transition: “The UK has always been a special market for Louis Latour. John E. Fells’ longstanding commitment to independent producers of premium wines, combined with their market expertise, makes them the ideal partner for Louis Latour as we look to further our presence in the UK.”

Florent Latour, along with his niece and vice president Eléonore Latour, are the 11th and 12th generations respectively to run Maison Louis Latour.

Of the move to Fells, Florent Latour added: “We are extremely honoured to join John E. Fells as we begin a new chapter in our mission to bring Louis Latour’s range of high-quality wines to more UK wine consumers, building on more than 150 years of providing Louis Latour wines at fine establishments and retailers across the UK.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

The results: Top 50 Sommeliers 2025

Tom Gearing: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

Bristol to welcome new indie merchant

67 Pall Mall Global Wine Communicator Aw...

Heroing Italy’s heritage

Ian Burrell parts company with Equiano Rum

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95