Blick Rothenberg calls for rent holiday over tube strikes

By Oliver Catchpole

Audit, tax and business advisory firm Blick Rothenberg have called on the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to give hospitality businesses on Transport for London (TFL) properties a rent and rate holiday during this week’s tube strikes.

From Monday 8 September to Thursday 11 September, there are strikes across the tube network in London, with little to no service on all lines apart from the Elizabeth Line.

The firm said that many hospitality businesses are on TFL property, and do not have the option to adapt to the loss of footfall that will result from the strikes.

It added that businesses in affected postcodes may not be able to open or pay their staff.

“London hospitality businesses will have to consider if it is better to close for the week to try and preserve cash,” said Andrew Sanford, a partner at Blick Rothenberg.

He continued: “Hospitality employees on zero-hour contracts will be affected by the Union action the most… they may lose out on an entire week’s wages.”

Sanford noted that it is not just businesses on TFL property – the broader sector is already under stress, with many small business owners working longer hours as they cannot afford extra staff due to rising employment costs.

He said these costs are due to rising National Insurance contributions for employers, increases in the living wage and the general cost-of-living crisis.

UKHospitality, a trade body representing more than 130,000 venues in hospitality, has said that the strikes may cost the sector as a whole up to £110 million, since consumers will be forced to change their plans and hospitality workers may struggle to get into work.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, said: "This level of impact comes at a time when businesses can least afford it, having just been hit with £3.4 billion in additional annual cost. It's crucial that all parties involved get round the table to negotiate a solution that avoids damaging strikes."







