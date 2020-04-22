Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

The Wine Society claims a first with Austrian En Primeur launch

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 April, 2020

The Wine Society has launched what it claims to be the world’s first Austrian En Primeur offer in the shape of a white wine duo from Schloss Gobelsburg.

The business said it had been given exclusive access to select the duo – a Grüner Veltliner and a Riesling from “two of the best sites in Austria” – and offer them to members to reserve before they go on to the market.

With 2019 arguably “the best Austrian vintage for a decade”, it was a pleasure to be able to give members access to the wines before anyone else, said Freddy Bulmer, The Society’s buyer for Austria.  

“Both of these wines will be perfect for drinking in the first couple of years from release, or for leaving and enjoying after seven or eight years. They will start off as focused, taut, high-wire wines, then developing a little puppy fat and cocooning before eventually opening up into delicate yet powerful butterflies which will be around for the long term.”

The members offer, which will be followed by further "unique" En Primeur offerings in coming weeks, closes 12 May, with delivery of the wines in Autumn 2020.

Based in the Kamptal region, Schloss Gobelsburg has a rich history dating back to 1740. Its holdings include Riesling vines in the Heiligenstein vineyard and many plots in some of Austria’s greatest vineyards, including the now legendary Grüner Veltliner site, Lamm.

The Wine Society reopened for business, but with reduced service, over the Easter weekend following the business' decision to stop taking orders and making deliveries with immediate effect following the Prime Minister’s ‘lockdown’ announcement.

Last month, Austria’s wine industry posted record export growth figures in 2019 by both value and volume.  

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

How do you give the drinks of yesteryear a modern twist?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95