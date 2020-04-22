The Wine Society claims a first with Austrian En Primeur launch

By Lisa Riley

The Wine Society has launched what it claims to be the world’s first Austrian En Primeur offer in the shape of a white wine duo from Schloss Gobelsburg.

The business said it had been given exclusive access to select the duo – a Grüner Veltliner and a Riesling from “two of the best sites in Austria” – and offer them to members to reserve before they go on to the market.

With 2019 arguably “the best Austrian vintage for a decade”, it was a pleasure to be able to give members access to the wines before anyone else, said Freddy Bulmer, The Society’s buyer for Austria.

“Both of these wines will be perfect for drinking in the first couple of years from release, or for leaving and enjoying after seven or eight years. They will start off as focused, taut, high-wire wines, then developing a little puppy fat and cocooning before eventually opening up into delicate yet powerful butterflies which will be around for the long term.”

The members offer, which will be followed by further "unique" En Primeur offerings in coming weeks, closes 12 May, with delivery of the wines in Autumn 2020.

Based in the Kamptal region, Schloss Gobelsburg has a rich history dating back to 1740. Its holdings include Riesling vines in the Heiligenstein vineyard and many plots in some of Austria’s greatest vineyards, including the now legendary Grüner Veltliner site, Lamm.

The Wine Society reopened for business, but with reduced service, over the Easter weekend following the business' decision to stop taking orders and making deliveries with immediate effect following the Prime Minister’s ‘lockdown’ announcement.



Last month, Austria’s wine industry posted record export growth figures in 2019 by both value and volume.