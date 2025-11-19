Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Trade bodies warn of significant job losses without urgent Budget support

By James Lawrence
Published:  19 November, 2025

More than half of UK hospitality businesses are anticipating further layoffs and/or price rises if the upcoming Budget fails to deliver urgent support, according to a new joint survey.

The research, undertaken by UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) and Hospitality Ulster, found that 58% of operators expect to take “drastic action” without intervention from Rachel Reeves.

Crucially, its findings highlighted a deepening financial strain across the sector following last year's Budget, with many businesses reporting that “jobs, livelihoods and communities” are already under threat.

According to the survey, almost three-quarters (73%) of businesses have less than six months of cash reserves. Meanwhile, three in ten businesses (29%) report they have no cash reserves – a record high.

In addition, it revealed that half of venues have been forced to cut staff and 60% have reduced staff hours.

“On average, the number of hours available to staff has decreased by 8% compared to this time last year,” the report stated.

“70% of respondents have already increased prices since April, when £3.4bn of additional annual cost hit hospitality. On average, prices have increased by 5% since April.”

With economic pressure mounting, trade bodies are lobbying the government to take “urgent action”, with members pushing for a “maximum possible business rates discount (61%), amending April’s changes to employer NICs (54%), and a cut in VAT (84%).”

In a joint statement, the organisation warned that many venues were already making tough decisions that impact jobs and communities.

“Economic pressures are mounting at every turn and businesses have been forced to make tough decisions to cut jobs, reduce staff hours and put up prices. Many have already had to close the doors for the last time, leaving communities without the support local hospitality venues provide as a local hub.

“For those surviving, the situation is becoming more worrying. Cash flow is becoming a serious issue, with three-quarters of businesses with less than three month’s cash reserves. Those with no cash reserves - a critical safety net - has reached a record high.”

The Budget will be unveiled on Wednesday 26 November.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Coterie acquires Hong Kong importer

Report: Gen Z drives UK cocktail growth

Waitrose success at IWC awards

Berkmann appoints Vincenzo Arnese to Lon...

HMRC ‘sin taxes’ revenues down by 35% ov...

Rhône Valley Crus: Newly promoted appell...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year
Harpers Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers

Congratulations to all our Top 50 Drinks Wholesaler list this year.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95