Trade bodies warn of significant job losses without urgent Budget support

By James Lawrence

More than half of UK hospitality businesses are anticipating further layoffs and/or price rises if the upcoming Budget fails to deliver urgent support, according to a new joint survey.

The research, undertaken by UKHospitality, the British Institute of Innkeeping (BII), the British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) and Hospitality Ulster, found that 58% of operators expect to take “drastic action” without intervention from Rachel Reeves.

Crucially, its findings highlighted a deepening financial strain across the sector following last year's Budget, with many businesses reporting that “jobs, livelihoods and communities” are already under threat.

According to the survey, almost three-quarters (73%) of businesses have less than six months of cash reserves. Meanwhile, three in ten businesses (29%) report they have no cash reserves – a record high.

In addition, it revealed that half of venues have been forced to cut staff and 60% have reduced staff hours.

“On average, the number of hours available to staff has decreased by 8% compared to this time last year,” the report stated.

“70% of respondents have already increased prices since April, when £3.4bn of additional annual cost hit hospitality. On average, prices have increased by 5% since April.”

With economic pressure mounting, trade bodies are lobbying the government to take “urgent action”, with members pushing for a “maximum possible business rates discount (61%), amending April’s changes to employer NICs (54%), and a cut in VAT (84%).”

In a joint statement, the organisation warned that many venues were already making tough decisions that impact jobs and communities.

“Economic pressures are mounting at every turn and businesses have been forced to make tough decisions to cut jobs, reduce staff hours and put up prices. Many have already had to close the doors for the last time, leaving communities without the support local hospitality venues provide as a local hub.

“For those surviving, the situation is becoming more worrying. Cash flow is becoming a serious issue, with three-quarters of businesses with less than three month’s cash reserves. Those with no cash reserves - a critical safety net - has reached a record high.”

The Budget will be unveiled on Wednesday 26 November.










