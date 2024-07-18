Scotland Food & Drink Partnership releases new Net Zero resource for hospitality

By Andrew Catchpole

As part of its drive to assist hospitality in meeting a Net Zero Commitment, The Scotland Food & Drink Partnership has released a new handbook to help food and drink businesses navigate sustainable progress.

The free to download Navigating Net Zero Handbook is designed to assist companies in achieving climate change goals, while equipping them to ‘navigate the complex language of sustainability’.

Rooted in practical advice and attainable targets, the aim is to help bring hospitality businesses in line with the national Scottish net zero emissions target of 2045.

Read more: Denbies attains B Corp status

The Scotland Food & Drink Partnership cites a VisitScotland's 2023 Visitor Survey which revealed 46% of visitors to the country indulge in food and drink occasions, with 19% of long-haul travellers choosing the Scotland specifically for its culinary offer.

Meanwhile, a recent PwC Voice of the Consumer Survey 2024 found that 80% of consumers are willing to pay a premium for sustainably produced goods, with a willingness to spend up to 10% more on environmentally friendly products.

Net Zero Programme director Iain Clunie said: “As members of the food and drink industry, it is crucial that we take proactive steps to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute to the global effort against climate change.

“Understanding the language around emissions and net zero is vital for driving real change in Scotland’s food and drink industry. By knowing and understanding these key terms, businesses can better engage in conversations, interpret data, and make informed sustainability decisions.”

Scotland Food & Drink provides the lead in bringing together its partnership of 450 Scottish food, drink, agriculture and aquiculture concerns, looking to bring government agencies and industry together, with a key aim being the delivery of a 10-year national food and drink strategy, ‘Sustaining Scotland. Supplying the World’.

The Navigating Net Zero Handbook can be downloaded here.







