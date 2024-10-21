Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Hospitality sector lobbies government ahead of Autumn Budget

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 October, 2024

Hospitality leaders have sent an open letter to the Chancellor, imploring Rachel Reeves to “fix business rates and prevent bills quadrupling for high streets across the country”.

Drafted by 170 CEOs, the group represents a diverse cross section of hospitality employers in the UK, including Fuller’s, Greene King, JD Wetherspoons, Stonegate Group and Burger King.

According to UKHospitality (UKH): “The sector has united behind the need for action to avert business rates bills quadrupling in April, if current relief ends as planned on 31 March. Inaction would cost the sector £914m in additional rates bills.”

In the letter, stakeholders have implored the government to “introduce a new lower, permanent and universal multiplier for the hospitality sector, to be adopted across all nations of the UK.

“All hospitality businesses should benefit from that multiplier, removing the cap that has acted as a disincentive to growth as employers decide that opening a second premises is simply not worth the cost”.

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKH, said: “This 170-strong cohort of business leaders across hospitality shows just how important addressing business rates is at the Budget. Inaction will lead to bills quadrupling and more venues shutting their doors for good, which will rob our towns and cities of vital community hubs.

“If we don’t want to lose out on vital investment, job creation and regeneration of our high streets, then the Chancellor needs to act to introduce a lower level of business rates for hospitality at the Budget.”

The Autumn Budget 2024 – the first from the new Labour government – will be delivered on Wednesday 30 October. It is expected to contain significant tax changes and potentially have a long-lasting impact on businesses in the UK.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Drinks United appoints programme manager...

Wines Direct Awards 2024 point to contin...

South Africa hopeful of recovery after ‘...

Regine Lee MW becomes WSET trustee

WineGB urges government to remove ‘compe...

Indie retailers warn against new employe...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95