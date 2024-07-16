Subscriber login Close [x]
Denbies attains B Corp status

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  16 July, 2024

Denbies Wine Estate has achieved B Corp certification, being scored highest for its sector in the UK.

The Surrey Hills-based winery, which is also a significant contract winemaking facility, began the certification process in May 2023, with the new recognition coming shortly after a UKCCC Net Zero certification just a few months ago.

With 265 acres under vine, Denbies is one of the largest single estate vineyards in the UK and has for some time been honing its sustainable credentials. B Corp scrutinises every aspect of the business operation, including governance, workers, community, environment and customer benefits.

“We are absolutely delighted to be part of the B Corp organisation,” said CEO Chris White.

“Alongside our Net Zero accreditation earlier in the year, we view this as a benchmark to develop and share our company ethos to the best of our abilities. Becoming a B Corp accredited business and being an early adopter of this global movement to meet exacting standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability is tremendously importance to us as an independently run company.”

White added that customer demand for sustainable practices has “never been greater”, citing Waitrose as an example of a client that actively seeks sustainable products, with a balance between profit and purpose essential.

Denbies is also a major visitor destination, with its new B Corp status sending out a strong signal about the direction of travel for the wider UK wine industry, as environmental and social performance comes under increasing scrutiny.



